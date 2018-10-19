HAKEN: presentano il nuovo tastierista

|
Gli Haken hanno reso noto, attraverso i propri canali social, il ritorno del tastierista originario Peter Jones.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band:
We are absolutely chuffed to welcome Pete back into Haken. Pete is a phenomenally gifted musician and, in the short time since his return, he has breathed new life into the band, inspiring us to explore fresh and exciting musical territory. This is a new era for Haken and we cannot wait to share it with all of you!
E di Peter Jones:
"I'm thrilled to rejoin the fellowship, after following the band closely over the years and watching them grow. It was great to reconnect with Rich on the Nova Collective record, and then to work more closely with the guys over the past couple of Haken albums. I can't wait for the next chapter, and am pumped to be a part of it!"