ANATOMY OF I: ascolta il singolo ''Malice and Deceit''

Attraverso il player posto in fondo alla notizia è possibile vedere il lyric video di Malice and Deceit, brano dei death metaller olandesi Anatomy of I tratto dalla loro nuova uscita, The Los(t) Angered Sessions, in arrivo il 23 febbraio per la TimeToKill Records.
Queste sono le dichiarazioni della band:
During the global covid pandemic, with some downtime on his hands, it seemed like the perfect moment for the band to finish the album and have
it mixed & mastered for an official release, to give fans a glimpse of an early raw version of ANATOMY OF I.
Tracklist:
01. Drowning
02. Day of Wrath
03. Vitrified Brain Fragments
04. Banished Messiah
05. Malice and Deceit
06. The Creation of Chaos
07. The End of Eternity
08. Hollow Victory
09. Cosmic Rain
10. Drowning (w. Rune Foss)
11. Banished Messiah (w. Rune Foss)