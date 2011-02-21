      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Cover della Raccolta
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/01/22
THE FERRYMEN
One More River to Cross

21/01/22
PLANESWALKER
Tales of Magic

21/01/22
THROUGH THE NOISE
Tragedies (EP)

21/01/22
THEODOR BASTARD
Vetvi (Ristampa)

21/01/22
SPITFIRE (HEL)
Denial to Fall

21/01/22
ABYSSUS
Death Revival

21/01/22
BERIEDIR
AQVA

21/01/22
ASHES OF ARES
Emperors and Fools

21/01/22
PLANESWALKER
Tales of Magic

21/01/22
KANDIA
Quaternary

CONCERTI

20/01/22
TORMENTOR + CULT OF FIRE (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/01/22
SWALLOW THE SUN + AVATARIUM (POSTICIPATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

28/01/22
PRIMAL FEAR + BURNING WITCHES + SCARLET AURA
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

28/01/22
DECAPITATED + BLACK TONGUE + HEART OF A COWARD + INFERI
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

02/02/22
ARCTURUS + IOTUNN
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

05/02/22
SATANIC KOMMANDO FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

06/02/22
GOJIRA + ALIEN WEAPONRY + EMPLOYED TO SERVE
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

09/02/22
SOEN
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

10/02/22
SOEN
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

11/02/22
TARJA + TEMPERANCE + SERPENTYNE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
ANATOMY OF I: ascolta il singolo ''Malice and Deceit''
19/01/2022 - 20:40 (35 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
19/01/2022 - 20:40
ANATOMY OF I: ascolta il singolo ''Malice and Deceit''
27/03/2016 - 22:13
ANATOMY OF I: annunciato il nuovo chitarrista
26/08/2015 - 18:49
ANATOMY OF I: guarda il nuovo video
19/05/2015 - 10:25
ANATOMY OF I: disponibile un nuovo teaser
03/03/2015 - 14:48
ANATOMY OF I: trailer online
18/01/2015 - 10:40
ANATOMY OF I: a maggio la ristampa del debutto
19/04/2014 - 19:19
ANATOMY OF I: cambio di batterista
29/08/2011 - 08:16
ANATOMY OF I: tutto il debut album in streaming
07/05/2011 - 15:54
ANATOMY OF I: la tracklist del nuovo progetto di Steve DiGiorgio
21/02/2011 - 13:17
ANATOMY OF I: ascolta un nuovo brano da 'Substratum'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
20/01/2022 - 00:26
TYR: i dettagli del live album ''A Night at the Nordic House'', ascolta il primo singolo
20/01/2022 - 00:18
CATABOLIC: a febbraio il disco d'esordio ''Besiege the Uncivil'' tramite WormholeDeath Records
20/01/2022 - 00:05
ZADRA: ''Rise from the Fire'' è il nuovo singolo dal disco di debutto
20/01/2022 - 00:01
DEICIDE: Taylor Nordberg è il nuovo chitarrista
20/01/2022 - 00:00
OTTONE PESANTE: in arrivo a marzo il nuovo EP ‘‘...and the Black Bells Rang’’
19/01/2022 - 20:35
JOE SATRIANI: previsto per aprile il nuovo album
19/01/2022 - 20:12
FEUERSCHWANZ: pubblicato il video di ''Dragostea Din Tei''
19/01/2022 - 20:04
VANDERLUST: i primi dettagli di ''Vanderlust'' ed un nuovo singolo
19/01/2022 - 19:57
HAKEN: presentano il nuovo tastierista
19/01/2022 - 19:51
STAR ONE: online il video di ''Revel in Time'' dall'omonimo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     