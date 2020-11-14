CORPSEGRINDER: ecco dettagli e secondo singolo dal debutto solista di George Fisher

|
Il cantante dei Cannibal Corpse, George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher, pubblicherà il suo album di debutto solista, intitolato semplicemente Corpsegrinder, il prossimo 25 febbraio 2022 (precedentemente l'uscita era prevista per il 4 dello stesso mese) tramite Perseverance Music Group, l'etichetta di proprietà di Jamey Jasta degli Hatebreed.
Il secondo singolo estratto dal disco, On Wings of Carnage, è ascoltabile in fondo alla pagina.
Di seguito la tracklist dell'uscita:
01. Acid Vat (con Erik Rutan)
02. Bottom Dweller
03. On Wings of Carnage
04. All Souls Get Torn
05. Death Is the Only Key
06. Crimson Proof
07. Devourer of Souls
08. Defined by Your Demise
09. Master of the Longest Night
10. Vaguely Human