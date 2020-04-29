SHINING BLACK: i dettagli del secondo album ‘‘Postcards from the End of the World’’

|
Mark Boals e Olaf Thorsen, uniti negli Shining Black, hanno annunciato l’uscita del loro secondo album, Postcards from the End of the World, prevista per il 18 marzo 2022 tramite Frontiers Music Srl.
Oleg Smirnoff dei nostrani Eldritch prende parte al disco come tastierista, accompagnato da Nik Mazzucconi al basso e da Matt Peruzzi alla batteria.
Ecco le dieci tracce che andranno a comporre il disco:
1. Postcards from the End of the World
2. Higher than the World
3. We Are Death Angels
4. Summer Solstice Under Delphi's Sky
5. Like Leaves in November
6. A Hundred Thousand Shades of Black
7. Faded Pictures of Me
8. Mirror of Time
9. Fear and Loathing
10. Time Heals, They Say
Il primo singolo estratto dall’album, la titletrack Postcards from the End of the World, è ascoltabile tramite il player qui sotto: