      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/01/22
SINISTER GHOST
The Dark Abyss of Omerty

28/01/22
NASSON
Scars

28/01/22
JETHRO TULL
The Zealot Gene

28/01/22
DARK MEDITATION
Polluted Temples

28/01/22
LAWNMOWER DETH
Blunt Cutters

28/01/22
STONE HOUSE ON FIRE
Time is a Razor

28/01/22
EARTHLESS
Night Parade Of One Hundred Demons

28/01/22
EVERGREY
Before the Aftermath - Live in Gothenburg (Live Album

28/01/22
TOXPACK
Zwanzig. Tausend Volt

28/01/22
CRYSTAL BALL
Crysteria

CONCERTI

26/01/22
SWALLOW THE SUN + AVATARIUM (POSTICIPATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

28/01/22
PRIMAL FEAR + BURNING WITCHES + SCARLET AURA
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

28/01/22
DECAPITATED + BLACK TONGUE + HEART OF A COWARD + INFERI
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

02/02/22
ARCTURUS + IOTUNN
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

05/02/22
SATANIC KOMMANDO FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

06/02/22
GOJIRA + ALIEN WEAPONRY + EMPLOYED TO SERVE
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

11/02/22
SOEN (POSTICIPATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

15/02/22
HAKEN (POSTICIPATO)
NEW AGE CLUB - RONCADE (TV)

16/02/22
HAKEN (POSTICIPATO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

18/02/22
GAEREA + GUESTS
CS BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA
DRAG ME OUT: ecco dettagli e singolo del secondo album ''Demons Away''
23/01/2022 - 15:38 (40 letture)

Indigo
Domenica 23 Gennaio 2022, 16.44.47
1
Sono molto contento di leggere questa news: Denis Stoff avrà mille difetti ma per me è sempre bello ascoltare la sua musica (The Black in primis ovviamente). Altro dettaglio non da poco è l'inclusione di The Watch of the Buried, il fantastico singolo pubblicato nel 2020. Pressure era un buon album di modern alternative rock,invece qui si sente la voglia di tornare al metalcore alla The Black e quindi le aspettative salgono.
ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/01/2022 - 15:38
DRAG ME OUT: ecco dettagli e singolo del secondo album ''Demons Away''
03/11/2020 - 17:08
DRAG ME OUT: presentano il singolo di debutto ''The Watch of the Buried''
15/01/2019 - 10:23
DRAG ME OUT: ecco la nuova band dell'ex-frontman degli Asking Alexandria
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/01/2022 - 15:32
PAPA ROACH: online il nuovo singolo ''Stand Up''
23/01/2022 - 15:21
CALIBAN: ''Ascent of the Blessed'' è il primo singolo dal nuovo album ''Dystopia''
23/01/2022 - 12:57
WARRIOR SOUL: annunciati i dettagli del nuovo album ''Out on Bail''
23/01/2022 - 12:46
ALAN PARSONS: il video di ''Don't Answer Me'' dal nuovo live album
22/01/2022 - 19:12
DESERTED FEAR: presentano un nuovo singolo da ''Doomsday''
22/01/2022 - 19:08
SETYOURSAILS: ecco la clip di ''Nightfall'' dall'omonimo disco
22/01/2022 - 18:06
EMBRYONIC AUTOPSY: uscirà a febbraio il nuovo album, ecco il primo singolo
22/01/2022 - 16:17
KISS: a marzo il live album ''Off the Soundboard - Live in Virginia Beach'', i dettagli
22/01/2022 - 15:55
SERPICO: online il singolo ''Dark Energy'' dal nuovo album ''Chosen Four''
22/01/2022 - 13:38
PLANESWALKER: guarda il video di ‘‘Oath of the Gatewatch’' dal disco d'esordio
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     