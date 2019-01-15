DRAG ME OUT: ecco dettagli e singolo del secondo album ''Demons Away''

Sono molto contento di leggere questa news: Denis Stoff avrà mille difetti ma per me è sempre bello ascoltare la sua musica (The Black in primis ovviamente). Altro dettaglio non da poco è l'inclusione di The Watch of the Buried, il fantastico singolo pubblicato nel 2020. Pressure era un buon album di modern alternative rock,invece qui si sente la voglia di tornare al metalcore alla The Black e quindi le aspettative salgono.