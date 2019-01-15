DRAG ME OUT: ecco dettagli e singolo del secondo album ''Demons Away''

|
I Drag Me Out, la band dell'ex-Asking Alexandria Denis Stoff, pubblicheranno il loro secondo album, Demons Away, in data 6 maggio 2022 tramite Lödereih Music.
La copertina è visibile a sinistra, mentre qui sotto è elncata la tracklist:
01. Crystal Arms
02. With a Thunder We Rise
03. Blind & Blurred
04. Bullets in My Teeth
05. Cuz It's Meant to Be
06. I Swear I'm Not OK
07. Hymn for the Wicked
08. Let Me In
09. My Mistakes
10. No Feelings
11. The Watch of the Buried
12. Save My Life
Bullets in My Teeth è il primo singolo ad essere estratto dal disco ed è ascoltabile di seguito: