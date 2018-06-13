CRYSTAL VIPER: arriva il nuovo EP ''The Last Axeman''

|
Il prossimo 25 marzo, la Listenable Records pubblicherà il nuovo EP dei Crystal Viper The Last Axeman. La release conterrà brani inediti e anche cover di Aria e King Diamond.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1 The Last Axeman 03:49
2 In The Haunted Chapel 04:21
3 Ulitsa Roz (ARIA cover) 05:49
4 It’s Electric (DIAMOND HEAD cover) 03:36
5 The Cult (RockOutSessions) 04:38
6 Asenath Waite (RockOutSessions) 04:45
7 Whispers From Beyond (RockOutSessions) 04:48
8 Flaring Madness (RockOutSessions) 05:04