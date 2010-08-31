HUMATOR: a febbraio il secondo album ‘‘Curse of the Pharaoh’’, ascolta il primo singolo

|
I deathster italo-tedeschi Humator di Ray Caltagirone e Piero Geloso pubblicheranno il prossimo 28 febbraio 2022 il loro secondo album, Curse of the Pharaoh, tramite l’etichetta Time to Kill Records, con cui la band ha da poco siglato un accordo discografico.
Il primo singolo estratto dal disco, intitolato Corporal Mortification, è ascoltabile in fondo alla pagina.
La copertina è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1. Intro
2. Anachronism
3. Djed
4. Into the Crypt
5. Sadness
6. Nynu
7. Apep
8. Corporal Mortification
9. Born to be Sacrificed
10. Curse of the Pharaoh
11. Arisen from the Ashes