IMMAGINI
DISCHI IN USCITA

28/01/22
NASSON
Scars

28/01/22
KRAEMER
All the Way

28/01/22
CELESTE
Assassine(s)

28/01/22
STONE HOUSE ON FIRE
Time is a Razor

28/01/22
SARTORI
Dragons Fire

28/01/22
JETHRO TULL
The Zealot Gene

28/01/22
TENSION
Decay

28/01/22
LAWNMOWER DETH
Blunt Cutters

28/01/22
DARK MEDITATION
Polluted Temples

28/01/22
EARTHLESS
Night Parade Of One Hundred Demons

CONCERTI

26/01/22
SWALLOW THE SUN + AVATARIUM (POSTICIPATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

28/01/22
PRIMAL FEAR + BURNING WITCHES + SCARLET AURA
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

28/01/22
DECAPITATED + BLACK TONGUE + HEART OF A COWARD + INFERI
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

02/02/22
ARCTURUS + IOTUNN
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

05/02/22
SATANIC KOMMANDO FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

06/02/22
GOJIRA + ALIEN WEAPONRY + EMPLOYED TO SERVE
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

11/02/22
SOEN (POSTICIPATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

15/02/22
HAKEN (POSTICIPATO)
NEW AGE CLUB - RONCADE (TV)

16/02/22
HAKEN (POSTICIPATO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

18/02/22
GAEREA + GUESTS
CS BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA
HUMATOR: a febbraio il secondo album ‘‘Curse of the Pharaoh’’, ascolta il primo singolo
26/01/2022 - 00:06 (32 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/01/2022 - 00:06
HUMATOR: a febbraio il secondo album ‘‘Curse of the Pharaoh’’, ascolta il primo singolo
31/08/2010 - 09:39
HUMATOR: lasciano l'Italia
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/01/2022 - 00:07
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: al lavoro sul nuovo album in studio
26/01/2022 - 00:06
ERIC MARTIN: tre concerti acustici in Italia in estate
26/01/2022 - 00:05
SKULL FIST: ad aprile un nuovo album in studio tramite Atomic Fire Records
26/01/2022 - 00:03
SINISTER GHOST: online il video di ‘‘Jukai (A Place to Say Goodbye)’’ dal disco d’esordio
25/01/2022 - 23:16
HEIDEVOLK: lascia la band il batterista Joost den Vellenknotscher
25/01/2022 - 23:12
J.B.O: ecco ''Nicht Doof'' da ''Planet Pink''
25/01/2022 - 23:10
COMEBACK KID: online il video del nuovo brano
25/01/2022 - 23:04
NECROPHOBIC: a marzo la riedizione di ''Death to All'', ecco ''Revelation666''
25/01/2022 - 22:58
GREYHAWK: ascolta ''Call of the Hawk''
25/01/2022 - 22:48
BOGUSLAW BALCERAK`S CRYLORD: presentano il singolo ''Set My Heart on Fire''
 
