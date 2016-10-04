SHINEDOWN: i dettagli di ''Planet Zero''

|
Gli Shinedown hanno annunciato per il 22 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Atlantic Records, del loro nuovo album Planet Zero.
Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video della titletrack.
Tracklist:
00. 2184
01. No Sleep Tonight
02. Planet Zero
03. Welcome
04. Dysfunctional You
05. Dead Don’t Die
06. Standardized Experiences
07. America Burning
08. Do Not Panic
09. A Symptom Of Being Human
10. Hope
11. A More Utopian Future
12. Clueless And Dramatic
13. Sure Is Fun
14. Daylight
15. This Is A Warning
16. The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo
17. Army Of The Underappreciated
18. Delete
19. What You Wanted