MESHUGGAH: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Immutable'', ascolta ''The Abysmal Eye''

La formazione prog/djent Meshuggah
ha diffuso tutti i dettagli del nuovo album immutable
, la cui pubblicazione è fissata per il 1° aprile 2022 tramite Atomic Fire Records
. L'album è stato registrato nei Sweetspot Studios
, mixato da Rickard Bengtsson
e Staffan Karlsson
e masterizzato Vlado Meller
. I preordini sono già attivi cliccando qui
.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:01. Broken Cog
02. The Abysmal Eye
03. Light The Shortening Fuse
04. Phantoms
05. Ligature Marks
06. God He Sees In Mirrors
07. They Move Below
08. Kaleidoscope
09. Black Cathedral
10. I Am That Thirst
11. The Faultless
12. Armies Of The Preposterous
13. Past Tense
Inoltre è online il primo singolo The Abysmal Eye
.