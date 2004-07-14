      Privacy Policy
 
MESHUGGAH: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Immutable'', ascolta ''The Abysmal Eye''
28/01/2022 - 09:14 (149 letture)

Halo
Venerdì 28 Gennaio 2022, 12.39.24
4
pezzo carico di groove, un gran bel viaggio, soprattutto l'ultima parte col solo in tapping 13 tracce sono tante, spero ci sia qualche intermezzo; sicuramente sarà un ascolto impegnativo ma non vedo l'ora
EMANUELE
Venerdì 28 Gennaio 2022, 11.01.34
3
Bello , ma è uguale a violent sleep of reason.
Galilee
Venerdì 28 Gennaio 2022, 10.04.56
2
È un pò che mancavano.
Flavio
Venerdì 28 Gennaio 2022, 9.44.02
1
I miei "soliti" Meshuggah; non vedo l'ora esca l'album!
10/12/2012
Live Report
MESHUGGAH + DECAPITATED + C.B MURDOC
Alcatraz, Milano, 05/12/2012
03/06/2005
Live Report
MESHUGGAH
Transilvania Live, Milano, 29/05/2005
03/06/2005
Intervista
MESHUGGAH
Dietro il palco del Transilvania, 29/05/2005
20/04/05
Intervista
MESHUGGAH
Parla Marten Hagstrom
14/07/2004
Articolo
MESHUGGAH
La biografia
 
28/01/2022 - 09:14
MESHUGGAH: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Immutable'', ascolta ''The Abysmal Eye''
14/01/2022 - 18:45
MESHUGGAH: ''Immutable'' è il titolo del nono album della band, in uscita ad aprile
11/06/2021 - 09:04
MESHUGGAH: la data di Milano spostata a maggio 2022
25/03/2021 - 16:43
MESHUGGAH: Fredrik Thordendal rientra in formazione
20/03/2021 - 15:53
MESHUGGAH: sono entrati in studio di registrazione
16/12/2020 - 11:47
MESHUGGAH: una data in Italia a novembre con i Zeal & Ardor
13/10/2020 - 11:51
MESHUGGAH: nuovo disco in lavorazione, uscita attesa per il 2021
16/01/2019 - 09:44
MESHUGGAH: a marzo le ristampe di 'Nothing', 'I', 'Catch Thirtythree', 'obZen' e 'Koloss'
29/09/2018 - 11:01
MESHUGGAH: a novembre la ristampa in vinile dei primi cinque lavori
24/04/2018 - 09:33
DESTRAGE: in apertura ai Meshuggah in Italia
