      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
I Am the Void - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/02/22
SEID
Svartr Sol

02/02/22
GUNJACK
The Third Impact

02/02/22
VALIDOR
Full Triumphed

02/02/22
DEGREED
Are You Ready

04/02/22
CORPSEGRINDER
Corpsegrinder

04/02/22
ABYSMAL DAWN
Nightmare Frontier [EP]

04/02/22
VENOM PRISON
Erebos

04/02/22
ABHORIA
Abhoria

04/02/22
KORN
Requiem

04/02/22
SILENT SKIES
Nectar

CONCERTI

02/02/22
ARCTURUS + IOTUNN
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

05/02/22
SATANIC KOMMANDO FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

06/02/22
GOJIRA + ALIEN WEAPONRY + EMPLOYED TO SERVE
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

11/02/22
SOEN (POSTICIPATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

15/02/22
HAKEN (POSTICIPATO)
NEW AGE CLUB - RONCADE (TV)

16/02/22
HAKEN (POSTICIPATO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

18/02/22
GAEREA + GUESTS
CS BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA

18/02/22
THE DEAD DAISIES + MIKE TRAMP & MARCUS NAND (POSTICIPATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

19/02/22
GAEREA + GUESTS
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

19/02/22
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + NIGHTMARE + PHANTOM ELITE (RINVIATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
EUCHARIST: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo album ''I Am the Void''
30/01/2022 - 22:37 (37 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
30/01/2022 - 22:37
EUCHARIST: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo album ''I Am the Void''
18/04/2016 - 14:49
EUCHARIST: guarda i video del primo live dopo la reunion
20/12/2015 - 21:10
EUCHARIST: a febbraio un nuovo EP
25/11/2015 - 12:14
EUCHARIST: la nuova raccolta in streaming
06/09/2015 - 20:25
EUCHARIST: in arrivo la raccolta
14/08/2015 - 12:22
EUCHARIST: in arrivo il vinile di 'Demise Rites'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
31/01/2022 - 00:31
DI`AUL: disponibile un trailer del nuovo ''Abracamacabra'', in uscita a marzo
31/01/2022 - 00:27
DIABLO: guarda la clip di ‘‘The Stranger’’ dal settimo album in uscita a febbraio
31/01/2022 - 00:26
WOLF: esce ad aprile ‘‘Shadowland’’, ascolta il primo singolo
31/01/2022 - 00:25
LIGHT THE TORCH: il video di ‘‘Death of Me’’ dall’ultimo disco della band di Howard Jones
31/01/2022 - 00:12
GEORGE LYNCH & THE ELECTRIC FREEDOM: svelata la formazione della nuova band di George Lynch
30/01/2022 - 22:45
HIT THE GROUND RUNNIN`: firmano con Pride & Joy Music
30/01/2022 - 22:32
FELSKINN: ecco il nuovo singolo da ''Enter the Light''
30/01/2022 - 22:26
WITHOUT WAVES: annunciano il nuovo album ''Comedian''
30/01/2022 - 22:13
FUTURE PALACE: presentano il singolo ''A World in Tears''
30/01/2022 - 15:04
ALICE COOPER: al lavoro su due nuovi album in studio
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     