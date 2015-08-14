EUCHARIST: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo album ''I Am the Void''

|
I death metaller svedesi Eucharist hanno annunciato per il 25 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite Regain Records, del loro nuovo album I Am the Void.
Come singolo è stata scelta la titletrack del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Shadows
02. A Vast Land of Eternal Night
03. Goddess of Filth (Tlazolteotl)
04. In the Blaze of the Blood Red Moon
05. Mistress of Nightmares
06. Mistress of Nightmares
07. Nexion
08. Where the Sinister Dwell
09. In the Heart of Infinity
10. Lilith
11. Darkness Divine
12. I Am the Void