DISCHI IN USCITA

04/02/22
PERSEFONE
Metanoia

04/02/22
KUROKUMA
Born of Obsidian

04/02/22
VORGA
Striving Towards Oblivion

04/02/22
SAXON
Carpe Diem

04/02/22
VENOM PRISON
Erebos

04/02/22
CORPSEGRINDER
Corpsegrinder

04/02/22
ANNISOKAY
Aurora Special Edition

04/02/22
MICHAEL ROMEO
War of the Worlds, pt. 2

04/02/22
KORN
Requiem

04/02/22
THE FINAL SLEEP
Vessels of Grief

CONCERTI

05/02/22
SATANIC KOMMANDO FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

06/02/22
GOJIRA + ALIEN WEAPONRY + EMPLOYED TO SERVE
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

11/02/22
SOEN (POSTICIPATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

15/02/22
HAKEN (POSTICIPATO)
NEW AGE CLUB - RONCADE (TV)

16/02/22
HAKEN (POSTICIPATO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

18/02/22
GAEREA + GUESTS
CS BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA

18/02/22
THE DEAD DAISIES + MIKE TRAMP & MARCUS NAND (POSTICIPATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

19/02/22
GAEREA + GUESTS
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

19/02/22
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + NIGHTMARE + PHANTOM ELITE (RINVIATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

19/02/22
FROZEN CROWN + REASONS BEHIND + NOCTURNA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
CIRCLE JERKS: a febbraio la ristampa in vinile di ''Wild in the Streets'
02/02/2022 - 17:57

02/02/2022 - 17:57
CIRCLE JERKS: a febbraio la ristampa in vinile di ''Wild in the Streets'
04/10/2021 - 00:28
ZANDER SCHLOSS: il bassista dei Circle Jerks annuncia il suo primo disco solista
02/02/2022 - 23:18
FORTUNE: i dettagli di ''Level Ground'' e il singolo omonimo
02/02/2022 - 23:11
MILKING THE GOATMACHINE: firmano con Reaper Entertainment Europe
02/02/2022 - 23:04
PERSEFONE: presentato il brano ''Architecture of the I''
02/02/2022 - 22:57
AUTHOR & PUNISHER: ascolta il singolo ''Blacksmith''
02/02/2022 - 22:50
CEREMONIAL CASTINGS: pubblicano il lyric video di ''Desecration of Grace''
02/02/2022 - 18:43
GUNJACK: online il video ufficiale di ''Nuke to Be Sure'' dal nuovo ''The Third Impact''
02/02/2022 - 18:35
KORN: guarda la clip di ''Lost in the Grandeur'' dal nuovo disco in uscita venerdì
02/02/2022 - 18:19
KING DIAMOND: al lavoro sui testi del nuovo album ''The Institute''
02/02/2022 - 17:42
AUTOGRAPH: firmano con Frontiers, al lavoro su un nuovo disco
01/02/2022 - 23:33
MEGAFORCE RECORDS: è scomparso il fondatore Jon Zazula
 
