CIRCLE JERKS: a febbraio la ristampa in vinile di ''Wild in the Streets'

I californiani Circle Jerks pubblicheranno il prossimo 18 febbraio 2022 la ristampa deluxe in vinile del loro secondo album, Wild in the Streets, tramite l'etichetta Trust Records.
Le tracce sono state rimasterizzate da Pete Lyman; la riedizione del disco includerà anche delle tracce bonus registrate durante la performance dal vivo del gruppo tenuta nell'aprile 1982 presso l'Elite Club di San Francisco.
Di seguito la tracklist:
Lato A
01. Wild in the Streets
02. Leave Me Alone
03. Stars and Stripes
04. 86'd (Good as Gone)
05. Meet the Press
06. Trapped
07. Murder the Disturbed
Lato B
01. Letterbomb
02. Question Authority
03. Defamation Innuendo
04. Moral Majority
05. Forced Labor
06. Political Stu
07. Just Like Me
08. Put a Little Love in Your Heart
Tracce Bonus:
01. Letter Bomb (Live '82)
02. Wild in the Streets (Live '82)
03. Stars and Stripes (Live '82)
Il primo singolo estratto dalla ristampa è la versione rimasterizzata della titletrack Wild in the Streets, ascoltabile qui sotto: