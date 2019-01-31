DRACONIAN: annullato il tour europeo

|
I Draconian
hanno comunicato, attraverso i propri canali social, l'annullamento del loro tour europeo di marzo che li avrebbe visti nel nostro paese per due date, insieme a Nightfall
, Inno
e Shores of Null
il 25 e 26 marzo a Milano e San Donà di Piave.
I possessori di biglietto potranno chiedere il rimborso a DIY Ticket tramite questo link
.DEAREST FRIENDS,
We hope you are all doing well out there in a world that is still holding its breath, a world that has become so strange and withdrawn. We kept our aspirations and held our beliefs for 2022, and it felt as if the light was finally within reach. Then, we started seeing other bands cancelling- or postponing yet another time. And now, here we are.
So, dear friends, we are very saddened to announce that, due to these ongoing COVID restrictions, we're canceling the European tour with Nightfall, Inno, and Shores of Null, scheduled for March.
We are not going to reschedule right away. Instead, we feel it's better to start anew for next year, with less worries and brighter prospects as we're getting everything back on track... And better.
In the meantime, apart from keeping up with rehearsals and the shows still scheduled, there will be a focus on our next album. The songwriting process has started, as Johan and I are working on new songs and lyrics, putting some demos together.
Anyone that has a ticket should inquire for a refund at the website that the purchase was made. And again, all of the other announced shows are expected to happen.
It's beyond regretful at this point having to share these kind of news, but there will be better ones coming up soon.
We Thank You, deeply and humbly for your understanding and your unwavering support.
It means the world to us!
Best regards,
Anders Jacobsson /DRACONIAN
& Team
Stay safe out there