THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA: ascolta l'inedita ''Watchtower''

I The Devil Wears Prada
hanno pubblicato il 21 maggio 2021 il loro ultimo EP, Zombie II
- noto anche con la dicitura ZII
-, tramite Solid State Records
.
Attraverso il canale della casa discografica, la band ha pubblicato un singolo inedito, Watchtower
, volto a proseguire la ricerca musicale avviata con l'EP sopra menzionato, stando alle dichiarazioni del cantante Mike Hranica
.Hranica
ha anche parlato del significato del testo:“The idea of this song is about a person being intentionally difficult even though happiness wants to find him/her.
In handling my own mental health struggles, I've found that I oftentimes never choose contentment on a fundamental basis: almost like I've skipped Step One. The narrator of 'Watchtower' is afraid to approach Step One and instead flees to perceive his/her life as a sort of passive overlooker instead.”
A questo indirizzo
potete leggere la nostra recensione dell'ultimo EP, mentre il nuovo brano è ascoltabile qui sotto: