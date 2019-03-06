FIRST SIGNAL: ad aprile il quarto album ''Closer to the Edge'', ascolta il primo singolo

|
I First Signal di Harry Hess (Harem Scarem) pubblicheranno il loro quarto album, Closer to the Edge, il prossimo 8 aprile 2022 tramite Frontiers Music Srl.
Di seguito è riportata la tracklist, mentre a sinistra è disponibile la copertina dell'uscita:
1. Don't Let It End
2. I Don't Wanna Feel the Night is Over
3. Show Me the Way
4. Don't Look Away
5. Irreplaceable
6. One More Time
7. Closer to the Edge
8. Angel with a Rose
9. Mystery
10. The Hurting One
11. Got to Believe
Il primo singolo estratto dal disco è la traccia d'apertura Don't Let It End, ascoltabile qui sotto: