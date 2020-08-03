      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del singolo
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

08/02/22
GREYHAWK
Call of the Hawk (EP)

10/02/22
THE LAST OF LUCY
Moksha

11/02/22
CULT OF LUNA
The Long Road North

11/02/22
NAPALM DEATH
Resentment is Always Seismic - a final throw of Throes

11/02/22
QUICKSTRIKE
None of a Kind

11/02/22
MORTUARY DRAPE
Wisdom – Vibration – Repent (EP)

11/02/22
NEW HORIZON
Gate of the Gods

11/02/22
EDDIE VEDDER
Earthling

11/02/22
HANGMANS CHAIR
A Loner

11/02/22
DEGREED
Are You Ready

CONCERTI

11/02/22
SOEN (POSTICIPATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

15/02/22
HAKEN (POSTICIPATO)
NEW AGE CLUB - RONCADE (TV)

16/02/22
HAKEN (POSTICIPATO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

18/02/22
GAEREA + GUESTS
CS BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA

18/02/22
THE DEAD DAISIES + MIKE TRAMP & MARCUS NAND (POSTICIPATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

19/02/22
GAEREA + GUESTS
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

19/02/22
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + NIGHTMARE + PHANTOM ELITE (RINVIATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

19/02/22
FROZEN CROWN + REASONS BEHIND + NOCTURNA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/02/22
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + NIGHTMARE + PHANTOM ELITE (RINVIATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

21/02/22
NAPALM DEATH + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
KILL THE LIGHTS: guarda il video del nuovo singolo ''Dead from the Start''
07/02/2022 - 10:53 (39 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/02/2022 - 10:53
KILL THE LIGHTS: guarda il video del nuovo singolo ''Dead from the Start''
03/08/2020 - 11:52
KILL THE LIGHTS: in arrivo ad agosto l’album di debutto ‘‘The Sinner’’, ascolta il nuovo singolo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
07/02/2022 - 13:31
ORIGIN: concluse le registrazioni per il nuovo album
07/02/2022 - 13:11
HATE & MERDA: tutti i dettagli del nuovo album ''Ovunque Distruggi''
07/02/2022 - 13:04
DEATHFUCKINGCUNT: ascolta ''Conceived In Formaldehyde'' dal nuovo ''Decadent Perversity''
07/02/2022 - 12:58
INCANDESCENCE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Le Coeur de l'Homme''
07/02/2022 - 12:54
JONAS LINDBERG & THE OTHER SIDE: guarda il video di ''Secret Motive Man''
07/02/2022 - 10:32
EDGE OF PARADISE: ecco la nuova versione della titletrack di ‘‘The Unknown’’
07/02/2022 - 00:15
AERIALIS: online il secondo singolo da ''Dear Silence'', ''Electroniria''
07/02/2022 - 00:12
OTTONE PESANTE: ascolta la nuova ‘‘Black Bells of Destruction’’
07/02/2022 - 00:11
GENERATION STEEL: entrano nel roster di El Puerto Records, nuovo album nel 2023
07/02/2022 - 00:11
MYSTIC CIRCLE: guarda il video ufficiale di ‘‘Darkness in Flames’’ dall’ultimo disco
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     