KILL THE LIGHTS: guarda il video del nuovo singolo ''Dead from the Start''

I Kill the Lights, band formata da membri di Bullet For My Valentine e Throw the Fight, hanno pubblicato il loro album di debutto il 21 agosto 2020 tramite l’etichetta Fearless Records.
Ora, la formazione ha pubblicato un brano inedito, intitolato Dead from the Start, il quale è ascoltabile in fondo alla notizia.
La canzone, che tratta di salute mentale, è stata così commentata dal frontman James Clark:
“'Dead From The Start' attempts to give the listener an insight into the types of thoughts and feelings that someone living with mental health issues endures daily. Being able to talk openly about mental health is the first step in ensuring those that need help to receive the support and resources readily available to them. Millions of people are fighting alone each day in darkness, and it's time to remove the social stigma around mental health.”