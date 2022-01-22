EMBRYONIC AUTOPSY: ecco ''Cauterized Womb Impalement'' dal nuovo album

|
Gli Embryonic Autopsy hanno pubblicato, tramite il canale YouTube della Massacre Records, il lyric video di Cauterized Womb Impalement. Il brano è il nuovo singolo tratto dal loro prossimo disco, Prophecies of the Conjoined, in arrivo il 18 febbraio.
Tracklist:
01. Regurgitated And Reprocessed
02. Cauterized Womb Impalement
03. Prophecies Of The Conjoined
04. Craving Of The Mutated Fetus
05. Upon The Mayan Throne
06. Splicing The Alien Gene
07. Telekinetic Insemination
08. Cannibalized By Octuplets
09. Cauterized Womb Impalement (Genetically Altered)
10. Recombination Sequence Complete