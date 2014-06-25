      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

08/02/22
GREYHAWK
Call of the Hawk (EP)

10/02/22
THE LAST OF LUCY
Moksha

11/02/22
SHIELD OF WINGS
Unfinished

11/02/22
MORTUARY DRAPE
Wisdom – Vibration – Repent (EP)

11/02/22
NAPALM DEATH
Resentment is Always Seismic - a final throw of Throes

11/02/22
ALAN PARSONS
One Note Symphony: Live In Tel Aviv

11/02/22
HANGMANS CHAIR
A Loner

11/02/22
THE DEVILS OF LOUDUN
Escaping Eternity

11/02/22
VOIVOD
Synchro Anarchy

11/02/22
QUICKSTRIKE
None of a Kind

CONCERTI

11/02/22
SOEN (POSTICIPATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

15/02/22
HAKEN (POSTICIPATO)
NEW AGE CLUB - RONCADE (TV)

16/02/22
HAKEN (POSTICIPATO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

18/02/22
GAEREA + GUESTS
CS BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA

18/02/22
THE DEAD DAISIES + MIKE TRAMP & MARCUS NAND (POSTICIPATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

19/02/22
GAEREA + GUESTS
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

19/02/22
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + NIGHTMARE + PHANTOM ELITE (RINVIATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

19/02/22
FROZEN CROWN + REASONS BEHIND + NOCTURNA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/02/22
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + NIGHTMARE + PHANTOM ELITE (RINVIATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

21/02/22
NAPALM DEATH + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
JACK STARR`S BURNING STARR: firmano con Global Rock Records, in arrivo il nuovo album
07/02/2022 - 21:57 (36 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/02/2022 - 21:57
JACK STARR`S BURNING STARR: firmano con Global Rock Records, in arrivo il nuovo album
13/08/2017 - 18:32
JACK STARR`S BURNING STARR: ecco il video di 'Hero'
11/06/2017 - 11:09
JACK STARR`S BURNING STARR: ad agosto il nuovo disco, ecco la copertina
25/06/2014 - 14:51
JACK STARR`S BURNING STARR: nuovo video disponibile
ULTIME NOTIZIE
07/02/2022 - 22:08
AEXYLIUM: annunciano il nuovo batterista
07/02/2022 - 21:48
INGLORIOUS: i dettagli del loro primo live album
07/02/2022 - 21:41
PUPIL SLICER: presentano il nuovo singolo con Cara Drolshagen
07/02/2022 - 21:36
EMBRYONIC AUTOPSY: ecco ''Cauterized Womb Impalement'' dal nuovo album
07/02/2022 - 21:32
VIVALDI METAL PROJECT: disponibile il brano ''Tears to Splendor''
07/02/2022 - 13:31
ORIGIN: concluse le registrazioni per il nuovo album
07/02/2022 - 13:11
HATE & MERDA: tutti i dettagli del nuovo album ''Ovunque Distruggi''
07/02/2022 - 13:04
DEATHFUCKINGCUNT: ascolta ''Conceived In Formaldehyde'' dal nuovo ''Decadent Perversity''
07/02/2022 - 12:58
INCANDESCENCE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Le Coeur de l'Homme''
07/02/2022 - 12:54
JONAS LINDBERG & THE OTHER SIDE: guarda il video di ''Secret Motive Man''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     