JACK STARR`S BURNING STARR: firmano con Global Rock Records, in arrivo il nuovo album

I Jack Starr's Burning Starr hanno rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, di aver firmato un contratto con l'etichetta discografica Global Rock Records.
Oltre al nuovo album, Souls of the Innocent, l'etichetta pubblicherà tra il 2022 e il 2023 altri sette album del catalogo della band tra cui:
. No Turning Back (1986)
. Blaze Of Glory (1987)
. Burning Starr 1989 (1989)
. Burning Starr V – The Strider Project (1991)
. Burning Starr VI – Under A Savage Sky (2003)
. Land Of The Dead (2011)
. Keep The Metal Burning – Live In Germany 2013