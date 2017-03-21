RONNIE ROMERO: ad aprile il primo album di cover ''Raised on Radio''

|
Ronnie Romero, voce di Lords of Black e The Ferrymen tra gli altri, ha annunciato un nuovo album di cover, Raised on Radio, in uscita il 15 aprile 2022 per Frontiers Music Srl.
Ad affiancare Romero troviamo Srdjan Brankovic (The Big Deal) alla sei corde, Javi Garcia al basso, l'ex-Lords of Black Andy C alla batteria e Alessandro Del Vecchio alle tastiere.
Di seguito la tracklist:
1. Sin's a Good Man's Brother (Grand Funk Railroad)
2. Backstreet Love Affair (Survivor)
3. No Smoke without a Fire (Bad Company)
4. I Was Born to Love You (Queen)
5. Play the Game Tonight (Kansas)
6. Carolina County Ball (Elf)
7. Girl on the Moon (Foreigner)
8. Gypsy (Uriah Heep)
9. Voices (Russ Ballard)
10. All Along the Watchtower (Bob Dylan)
11. Since I've Been Loving You (Led Zeppelin)
Il primo singolo estratto dall'uscita è No Smoke without a Fire dei Bad Company: