KIRK HAMMETT: annuncia ''Portals'', il suo primo EP solista strumentale

Kirk Hammett, notoriamente chitarrista dei Metallica, darà alle stampe un EP strumentale, Portals, in occasione del "Record Store Day" di Aprile.
Il disco, prodotto dallo stesso Hammett, uscirà il 23 aprile in formato digitale, CD ed EP in vinile.
Il chitarrista ha commentato la genesi della pubblicazione:
“The initial concept for 'Portals' started with that one song. Following that, I realized I could create different soundtrack moments. These songs are what I call 'audio cinematic'; I'm creating sounds and pieces of music for the movies playing in my head. Hopefully they'll create movies in other people's heads in a similar fashion.”
La tracklist dell'uscita è riportata qui sotto:
Lato A
1. Maiden and the Monster
2. The Jinn
Lato B
3. High Plains Drifter
4. The Incantation