SHAMELESS: rivelano i dettagli di ''So Good You Should...'' e il brano ''Shout It Out''

I glam rocker tedeschi Shameless hanno annunciato per il 20 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite Pride & Joy Music, del loro nuovo album So Good You Should....
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Shout It Out.
Tracklist:
01. Erection
02. Get ready
03. Shout It Out
04. So Good, You Should...
05. I Think We're Alone Now
06. Hiding From Love
07. Bandit
08. Eastbund and Down
09. Love Is Blind
10. Does Your Mother Know
11. Stay The Night
12. Ain't Got No Sense
13. Pretty In Pink
14. Live Your Dream