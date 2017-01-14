      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
So Good You Should... - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

10/02/22
THE LAST OF LUCY
Moksha

11/02/22
VOIVOD
Synchro Anarchy

11/02/22
MORTUARY DRAPE
Wisdom – Vibration – Repent (EP)

11/02/22
THE DEVILS OF LOUDUN
Escaping Eternity

11/02/22
QUICKSTRIKE
None of a Kind

11/02/22
AUTHOR & PUNISHER
Kruller

11/02/22
NAPALM DEATH
Resentment is Always Seismic - a final throw of Throes

11/02/22
EDDIE VEDDER
Earthling

11/02/22
HANGMANS CHAIR
A Loner

11/02/22
DEGREED
Are You Ready

CONCERTI

11/02/22
SOEN (POSTICIPATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

15/02/22
HAKEN (POSTICIPATO)
NEW AGE CLUB - RONCADE (TV)

16/02/22
HAKEN (POSTICIPATO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

18/02/22
GAEREA + GUESTS
CS BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA

18/02/22
THE DEAD DAISIES + MIKE TRAMP & MARCUS NAND (POSTICIPATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

19/02/22
GAEREA + GUESTS
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

19/02/22
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + NIGHTMARE + PHANTOM ELITE (RINVIATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

19/02/22
FROZEN CROWN + REASONS BEHIND + NOCTURNA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/02/22
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + NIGHTMARE + PHANTOM ELITE (RINVIATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

21/02/22
NAPALM DEATH + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
SHAMELESS: rivelano i dettagli di ''So Good You Should...'' e il brano ''Shout It Out''
09/02/2022 - 23:22 (25 letture)

RECENSIONI
84
ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/02/2022 - 23:22
SHAMELESS: rivelano i dettagli di ''So Good You Should...'' e il brano ''Shout It Out''
23/11/2017 - 17:50
SHAMELESS: da domani in Italia per quattro date
14/01/2017 - 11:02
TOKYO MOTOR FIST: ascolta il brano 'Shameless'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/02/2022 - 23:28
KONVENT: ecco la clip di ''Pipe Dreams''
09/02/2022 - 23:12
SISYPHEAN: ascolta il singolo ''Sovereigns of Livid Hope''
09/02/2022 - 23:02
FUELED BY FIRE: a marzo l'EP ''Past... Present... No Future''
09/02/2022 - 22:55
INCITE: ecco ''Deadbeat'' dal nuovo album
09/02/2022 - 10:55
GAAHLS WYRD: in Italia per un concerto
09/02/2022 - 10:22
VENOM INC.: riprogrammate le date in Italia
09/02/2022 - 00:35
ONCE HUMAN: disponibile un teaser trailer dal nuovo ''Scar Weaver''
09/02/2022 - 00:31
D’VIRGILIO, MORSE & JENNINGS: online la clip di ''You Set My Soul on Fire''
09/02/2022 - 00:17
KIRK HAMMETT: annuncia ''Portals'', il suo primo EP solista strumentale
09/02/2022 - 00:08
STONER: a maggio il secondo album ''Totally...'', ascolta il primo singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     