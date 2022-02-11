FIRMAMENT: a marzo il nuovo album, ascolta ''Echoes from the Forests of Old''

|
Gli ambient-black metaller tedeschi Firmament hanno annunciato per l'11 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite Naturmacht Productions, del loro nuovo album The Ætheric Pathway.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Echoes From the Forests of Old.
Tracklist:
01. Nightfall
02. I Am the Northern Mountains
03. Echoes from the Forests of Old
04. Wandering the Swan Road
05. Underneath a Veil of Stars
06. Midnight Transcendence
07. Spiritual Pilgrimage
08. Guardian of the Damned
09. The Ætheric Pathway
10. Winter's Sleep