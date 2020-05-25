BURNING WITCHES: firmano con Napalm Records

|
L'etichetta austriaca Napalm Records ha rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, di avere messo sotto contratto le svizzere Burning Witches.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni dell'etichetta:
"BURNING WITCHES are currently one of the hottest metal acts out there. This energy and drive fits perfectly with the quintessence of Napalm Records. We are looking forward to taking the band to the next level with full force!"
E quelle della band:
“Oh this is exciting news: with pride we announce our new label partner, Napalm Records! We are looking forward to our co-operation with one of the best metal labels in the world! This is the next step in the WITCHES chapter, and we are super enthusiastic about our new partner, our collaboration and our future with the prime Austrian metal company! We are focused, charged and are really looking forward to new challenges and adventures yet to come – WE stand as ONE!!!”