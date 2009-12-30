EDGE OF FOREVER: a marzo il cofanetto ‘‘The Days of Future Past - The Remasters’’ con i primi dischi

|
I nostrani Edge of Forever hanno annunciato la pubblicazione di un nuovo cofanetto, The Days of Future Past - The Remasters, in arrivo l’11 marzo 2022 tramite l’etichetta Frontiers Music Srl.
L’uscita conterrà i primi tre dischi della band di Alessandro Del Vecchio, ovvero il disco d’esordio Feeding the Fire del 2004, Let the Demon Rock 'N' Roll del 2005 e Another Paradise del 2009, tutti rimasterizzati da Del Vecchio stesso.
Ciascun album verrà ripubblicato singolarmente in digitale, mentre in copia fisica verrà reso disponibile all’interno di questa speciale edizione complessiva, dotata di una copertina apposita, riportata a sinistra.
Qui sotto sono elencate le tracklist dei tre album che compongono l’uscita:
- Feeding the Fire (2004)
1. Feeding the Fire
2. Birth of the Sun
3. Prisoner
4. Whatever Comes
5. Mother of Darkness
6. Bloodsucker
7. The Road We Walked On
8. Dance into the Fire
9. Gates of Hell
10. I Won't Be a Fool No More
- Let the Demon Rock 'N' Roll (2005)
1. The Machine
2. Shade of November
3. One Last Surrender
4. Crime of Passion
5. Let the Demon Rock 'N' Roll
6. A Deep Emotion
7. Feel Like Burning
8. Mouth of Madness
9. In My Eyes
10. Edge of Forever
- Another Paradise (2009)
1. Distant Voices
2. Another Paradise
3. Lonely
4. Edge of Life
5. I Won’t Call You
6. My Revenge
7. What I’ve Never Seen
8. What a Feeling
9. Eye of the Storm
10. Against the Wall
11. The Star I Had Inside (Bonus Track)
Come primo singolo a promozione dell’uscita è stato scelto il brano Feeding the Fire, ascoltabile di seguito.