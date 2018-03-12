ACHERONTAS: annuncia il nuovo ''Malocchio – The Seven Tongues of ΔΑΗΜΩΝ

I blackster Αχεροντας
(conosciuti in precedenza col nome Acherontas
) pubblicheranno il nuovo album Malocchio – The Seven Tongues of ΔΑΗΜΩΝ
il prossimo 14 marzo tramite la Zazen Sounds
.
A lato è disponibile la opertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:I. Lucifer – Breath of Fire
II. Leviathan – The Fervent Scales In Reverence
III. Belial – The Enn of Beliya’al
IV. Satan – Exaltation of Unbeing
V. Choronzon – Webs of Alienation
VI. Hecate – Queen of the Crossroads
VII. ΔΡΑΚΩΝ – ΑPOTHEOSIS
Inoltre qui di seguito è possibile ascoltare Hecate – Queen of the Crossroads
mentre cliccando qui
è online il singolo Belial – The Enn of Beliya’al
.