JUDAS PRIEST: Richie Faulkner al lavoro sul suo primo disco solista

Il chitarrista dei Judas Priest Richie Faulkner è al lavoro sul suo primo album solista.
Come spiegato dallo stesso Faulkner, che non ha rivelato molti dettagli sul tema, al momento l’artista è alla ricerca di un accordo discografico per l’uscita:
"I haven't really spoken much about it publicly, but there is something I've kind of been [putting] together during the COVID period. I mean, I know we're still going through it but there's been a lot of downtime. So I've used that time to kind of get some songs […] It's in the process of being finalized, and we're looking for deals and stuff. We're looking for deals at the moment, we're looking for record labels, so I don't wanna get too far ahead of myself.”
Per quanto riguarda la direzione musicale dell’album, il musicista ha spiegato come il sound sia parzialmente legato al suo lavoro nei Judas Priest, ma anche che manterrà una sua originalità rispetto a quello che si può sentire sugli album a cui ha contribuito (Redeemer of Souls, 2014, e Firepower, 2018).
Non ci resta che attendere maggiori dettagli a riguardo.