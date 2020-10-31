JOURNEY: primi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Freedom''

|
Si intitola Freedom, il nuovo album della formazione aor Journey e sarà pubblicato nel corso di quest'anno.
La band ha diffuso inoltre la tracklist e il video ufficiale di The Way We Used To Be.
01. Together We Run (4:49)
02. Don't Give Up On Us (5:23)
03. Still Believe In Love
04. You Got The Best Of Me (5:33)
05. Live To Love Again (5:30)
06. The Way We Used To Be (3:35)
07. Come Away With Me (4:02)
08. After Glow (5:22)
09. Let It Rain (4:40)
10. Holdin On (3:14)
11. All Day All Night (3:38)
12. Don't Go (4:58)
13. United We Stand (5:05)
14. Life Rolls On (4:57)
15. Beautiful As You Are (7:10)