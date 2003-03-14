TYR: il video di ''Hold the Heathen Hammer High'' dal live ''A Night at the Nordic House''

I Týr
pubblicheranno un nuovo live album, A Night at the Nordic House
, il quale uscirà per Metal Blade Records
il prossimo 18 marzo 2022.
Mentre i dettagli del disco sono reperibili qui
, in basso è possibile guardare il video del brano Hold the Heathen Hammer High
.
Queste le parole del cantante Heri Joensen
a riguardo:“The lyrics of 'Hold the Heathen Hammer High' are about upholding the old Northern ways, but in a modern fashion, not religiously but culturally. The original video was very anti-Christian, although that was never the main message of the song. This new symphonic live version, with the symphony orchestra holding the heathen hammer high with us, will bring out the modern heathen in us all!”