SPACE OF VARIATIONS: ''vein.mp3'' è il secondo singolo da ''Imago''

La band metalcore ucraina degli Space of Variations
pubblicheranno il prossimo 18 marzo 2022 il loro nuovo album, Imago
, tramite l’etichetta Napalm Records
.
Il secondo singolo estratto dall'uscita, vein.mp3
, è ascoltabile in fondo alla pagina, ed è stato così commentato dal cantante del gruppo, Dmytro ''Dima'' Kozhukhar
:"We are a by-product of our systems and concepts. Slaves of microworlds. Fragile eyewitnesses of our own strength and weakness. We find each other and lose ourselves in someone, watching how beautiful becomes disgusting. From the dense darkness, we reach for the light. This is how we feel about this song. This is probably what you feel sometimes."
