AGNOSTIC FRONT: quattro concerti in Italia

|
La storica formazione hardcore Agnostic Front ha diffuso le date del tour europeo, tra queste vi sono quattro concerti in Italia.
11/06/2022 Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival
12/06/2022 Cham, Germany @ L.A. Cham
13/06/2022 Cologne, Germany @ Gebaude 9
14/06/2022 Weinheim, Germany @ Cafe Central
15/06/2022 Aachen, Germany @ Musikbunker
17/06/2022 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell
18/06/2022 Clisson, France @ Hellfest
19/06/2022 Besancon, France @ L’Antonnoir
20/06/2022 Caramagna Piemonte, Italy @Caramagna Cuneo
21/06/2022 Bassano del Grappa, Italy @Palasort
22/06/2022 Rome, Italy @Traffic Club
23/06/2022 Quartucciu, Italy @Cuevarock Live
24/06/2022 Trier, Germany @ Mergener Hof
26/06/2022 Münster, Germany @ Vainstream Rockfest
Rimaniamo in attesa dei dettagli dei concerti.