      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Il flyer del tour europeo
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/02/22
SHADOWS OF STEEL
Twilight II (EP)

22/02/22
VIVALDI METAL PROJECT
Epiclassica

22/02/22
SHAPE OF DESPAIR
Return to the Void

24/02/22
MARTYR
Planet Metalhead

25/02/22
BLOOD INCANTATION
Timewave Zero

25/02/22
DARKNESS EVERYWHERE
The Seventh Circle

25/02/22
GUNS N` ROSES
Hard Skool [EP]

25/02/22
RITUAL NECROMANCY / FOSSILIZATION
Split

25/02/22
TYGERS OF PAN TANG
A New Heartbeat

25/02/22
MOUNTAINEER
Giving Up the Ghost

CONCERTI

19/02/22
GAEREA + GUESTS
CIRCOLO DEV - BOLOGNA

19/02/22
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + NIGHTMARE + PHANTOM ELITE (RINVIATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

19/02/22
FROZEN CROWN + REASONS BEHIND + NOCTURNA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/02/22
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + NIGHTMARE + PHANTOM ELITE (RINVIATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

21/02/22
NAPALM DEATH + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

27/02/22
DOOL + SECRETS OF THE MOON + CARONTE (CANCELLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

01/03/22
CELESTE + CONJURER
TUNNEL CLUB - MILANO

04/03/22
REVENGE (CAN) + MISÞYRMING + EMBRACE OF THORNS + ULTRA SILVAM
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

04/03/22
HATE & MERDA + WOJTEK
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

12/03/22
HATE & MERDA + DIONISIUM
CIRCOLO GAGARIN - BUSTO ARSIZIO
AGNOSTIC FRONT: quattro concerti in Italia
19/02/2022 - 11:45 (45 letture)

Elluis
Sabato 19 Febbraio 2022, 11.57.32
1
Questa è una gran bella notizia, significa che Roger Miret si è ripreso bene dal suo brutto male, e si spera possa tornare a fare quello che sa fare meglio! Spero di riuscire ad andare ad una di queste date.
RECENSIONI
65
71
83
82
80
ARTICOLI
10/04/2015
Intervista
AGNOSTIC FRONT
Il sogno americano è morto
01/10/2007
Intervista
AGNOSTIC FRONT
Parla Roger Miret
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
19/02/2022 - 11:45
AGNOSTIC FRONT: quattro concerti in Italia
31/10/2020 - 10:11
AGNOSTIC FRONT: online il video di ''Urban Decay'' dall'ultimo disco
09/08/2020 - 11:02
AGNOSTIC FRONT: scomparso l’ex-bassista Alan Peters
04/12/2019 - 12:23
AGNOSTIC FRONT: pubblicato il video di ''Conquer And Divide''
01/11/2019 - 15:51
AGNOSTIC FRONT: il video di ''I Remember''
20/10/2019 - 11:13
SILVERTOMB: gruppo con membri di Type O Negative e Agnostic Front, a novembre il debutto
14/09/2019 - 10:31
AGNOSTIC FRONT: tutto sul nuovo album e un inedito
17/12/2018 - 12:19
AGNOSTIC FRONT: tornano ad agosto per tre date
04/03/2017 - 10:37
AGNOSTIC FRONT: una data in Italia a luglio
19/07/2016 - 17:03
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES: una data in Italia a gennaio con gli Agnostic Front
ULTIME NOTIZIE
19/02/2022 - 13:16
ANNIHILATOR: online la clip di ''Couple Suicide'' con Angela Gossow e Danko Jones
19/02/2022 - 12:36
SLIPKNOT: guarda il live video di ''The Chapeltown Rag''
19/02/2022 - 12:14
DOWNSET.: firmano con Nuclear Blast Records, in arrivo la ristampa di due demo
19/02/2022 - 12:05
PURE WRATH: ascolta il nuovo album ''Hymn To The Woeful Hearts''
19/02/2022 - 11:58
FALLEN SANCTUARY: firmano con AFM Records per il disco di debutto
19/02/2022 - 11:36
BLACK SWAN: il video della titletrack di ''Generation Mind''
19/02/2022 - 11:35
Y&T: Dave Meniketti è in cura per un tumore
19/02/2022 - 11:16
SPACE OF VARIATIONS: ''vein.mp3'' è il secondo singolo da ''Imago''
19/02/2022 - 11:28
THUNDER: svelano i dettagli del nuovo ''Dopamine'', ascolta un brano
19/02/2022 - 11:22
SADIST: online ''Finger Food'' dal nuovo album ''Firescorched''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     