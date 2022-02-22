PROCOL HARUM: addio al fondatore Gary Brooker

Lo storico cantante, pianista e membro fondatore dei Procol Harum
, Gary Brooker
, si è spento nella giornata di sabato 19 febbraio 2022, dopo una lunga battaglia con un tumore.
A darne l'annuncio è stata la band stessa nelle ultime ore, tramite la pubblicazione di un post sui propri profili social qui sotto riportato:
Il gruppo ha anche creato una pagina web, raggiungibile a questo link
, con la quale ha ricordato affettuosamente l'importante carriera musicale di Brooker
.
Qui sotto, riportiamo alcuni passaggi del lungo omaggio scritto dalla formazione britannica:“His first single with Procol Harum, 1967’s "A Whiter Shade of Pale", is widely regarded as defining ‘The Summer of Love’, yet it could scarcely have been more different from the characteristic records of that era.
[...] Over thirteen albums Procol Harum never sought to replicate it, preferring to forge a restlessly progressive path, committed to looking forward, and making each record a ‘unique entertainment’.
[...] His influence far exceeds his output. Procol's long suite, 1968’s "In Held ’Twas in I", is an acknowledged inspiration to many artists, not least The Who and Queen. [...] Brooker was much in demand as a collaborator: he played, wrote and sang for Eric Clapton’s band and with Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings. He toured with Ringo’s All-Starrs, and contributed to solo projects for Paul McCartney and for George Harrison, who guested on one of Gary’s four solo albums.
[...] But for all his other interests and skills – prize-winning angler, pub-owner, lyricist, painter, inventor – he was above all a devoted and loyal husband to Franky, whom he met in 1965 and married in 1968. Our thoughts must be with her, their families and friends at this extremely sad time.”
Come redazione, ci uniamo al cordoglio di famigliari e amici del musicista.