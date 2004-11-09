OBITUARY: completati i lavori sul nuovo album

|
Donald Tardy, batterista dei deathster Obituary, ha svelato il completamento dei lavori sul nuovo album del gruppo.
L’uscita sarà il seguito di Obituary del 2017.
Tardy ha spiegato come il disco, i cui dettagli attualmente non sono noti, non arriverà nei negozi prima della possibilità di tornare a fare tour estesi in America e in Europa.
Questa scelta è dovuta al sensibile calo di introiti percepito da parte delle band dalla vendita dei dischi:
"We have to wait for the prime opportunity to release this thing so everybody wants to go and get it. And the prime opportunity is when Europe is open, when America is open, we can release it and we can be in Europe and we can go bust our asses and hope that people go and buy the new album. 'Cause everyone is listening to it, but we're all listening to it on Spotify and on these streaming sites, and that doesn't do musicians like myself, it doesn't do us any good because we don't get royalties from those companies.”
L’album è stato ancora una volta prodotto da Joe Cincotta, già la lavoro sui precedenti quattro dischi della formazione statunitense.
Al momento, la copertina dell’uscita è in lavorazione.
Rimaniamo in attesa di maggiori informazioni.