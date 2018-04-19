      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina della prima parte
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina della seconda parte
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

24/02/22
MARTYR
Planet Metalhead

25/02/22
FELSKINN
Enter the Light

25/02/22
COBRA THE IMPALER
Colossal Gods

25/02/22
D’VIRGILIO, MORSE & JENNINGS
Troika

25/02/22
SOLILOQUIUM
Soulsearching

25/02/22
COREY TAYLOR
CMFB…Sides

25/02/22
GUNS N` ROSES
Hard Skool [EP]

25/02/22
RITUAL NECROMANCY / FOSSILIZATION
Split

25/02/22
CATABOLIC
Besiege the Uncivil

25/02/22
HAMMERFALL
Hammer of Dawn

CONCERTI

27/02/22
DOOL + SECRETS OF THE MOON + CARONTE (CANCELLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

01/03/22
CELESTE + CONJURER
TUNNEL CLUB - MILANO

04/03/22
REVENGE (CAN) + MISÞYRMING + EMBRACE OF THORNS + ULTRA SILVAM
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

04/03/22
HATE & MERDA + WOJTEK
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

12/03/22
HATE & MERDA + DIONISIUM
CIRCOLO GAGARIN - BUSTO ARSIZIO

15/03/22
SABATON + THE HU + LORDI (RINVIATO)
LORENZINI DISTRICT - MILANO

18/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

18/03/22
MESSA
CSO PEDRO - PADOVA

18/03/22
HATE & MERDA + WOJTEK
THE FACTORY - VERONA

19/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
HALL - PADOVA
MORTIIS: in arrivo uno split album con Il Segno del Comando e Freddie Delirion and the Phantoms
24/02/2022 - 12:06 (37 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
ARTICOLI
25/12/2019
Intervista
MORTIIS
Io sono Mortiis!
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
24/02/2022 - 12:06
MORTIIS: in arrivo uno split album con Il Segno del Comando e Freddie Delirion and the Phantoms
08/07/2021 - 15:52
MAYHEM: riprogrammate al 2022 le date del tour insieme ai Mortiis
15/02/2021 - 20:11
MAYHEM: posticipato il tour con Mortiis
21/04/2020 - 11:27
MAYHEM: tre date in Italia a ottobre con Mortiis
15/12/2019 - 10:43
MORTIIS: disponibile il video di ''A Dark Horizon''
23/10/2019 - 14:38
MORTIIS: svelati gli ultimi dettagli del nuovo album
16/10/2019 - 19:22
MORTIIS: ''Spirit of Rebellion'' uscirà a gennaio
24/10/2018 - 10:51
MORTIIS: a dicembre la ristampa di 'The Song of a Long Forgotten Ghost'
30/05/2018 - 00:22
MORTIIS: subìto un furto dopo il concerto di Vercelli
19/04/2018 - 11:35
MORTIIS: a giugno la ristampa di 'Perfectly Defect'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/02/2022 - 16:20
EVERGREY: annunciano il nuovo album ''A Heartless Portrait'', ascolta ''Save Us''
24/02/2022 - 16:17
SHAPE OF DESPAIR: tutto il nuovo ''Return to the Void'' in streaming
24/02/2022 - 16:10
DEATH SS: fuori Glenn Strange, Aldo Lonobile e Marco Lazzarini e una data a Milano
24/02/2022 - 16:05
DESTRUCTION: ecco il video di ''No Faith in Humanity''
24/02/2022 - 14:01
SIGUR ROS: in studio per il nuovo album
24/02/2022 - 12:26
WOLF: guarda il video d ''Shadowland''
24/02/2022 - 12:22
MALEVOLENCE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Malicious Intent''
24/02/2022 - 12:16
I AM MORBID: con Belphegor e Hate per tre concerti in Italia
24/02/2022 - 12:00
NORDJEVEL: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Within the Eyes''
24/02/2022 - 11:53
THE PINEAPPLE THIEF: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album ''Give it Back''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     