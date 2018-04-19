MORTIIS: in arrivo uno split album con Il Segno del Comando e Freddie Delirion and the Phantoms

|
La Black Widow Records pubblicherà uno split album con Mortiis, Il Segno del Comando e Freddy Delirio and the Phantoms.
La prima parte, quella di Mortiis, conterrà quattro demo di brani registrati tra la fine del 1997 e l’inizio del 1998 mentre la seconda avrà brani inediti delle band rimanenti.
A lato sono disponibili le copertine mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
MORTIIS – The Awaken: Forgotten Songs from the Smell of Rain
1. The Awaken (Demo)
2. Methuselah (Demo)
3. Drug of the Universe (Demo)
4. Transcending Morpheus (Demo)
Side B
I’m Beginning to See the Darkness
1. IL SEGNO DEL COMANDO – Divinatio Ambigua
2. IL SEGNO DEL COMANDO – Architettura dell’Apostolato Nero
3. FREDDY DELIRIO and the PHANTOMS – Platinum
Rimaniamo in attesa della data di pubblicazione.