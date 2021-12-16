FALLEN SANCTUARY: i dettagli del disco d'esordio ''Terranova'', ascolta il primo singolo

|
I Fallen Sanctuary - il duo formato da Georg Neuhauser, cantante dei Serenity, e da Marco Pastorino, chitarrista e cantante dei nostrani Temperance - pubblicheranno per AFM Records il loro disco di debutto, Terranova, in data 24 giugno 2022.
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
01 Terranova
02 Now and Forever
03 Broken Dreams
04 Rise Against the World
05 To the Top
06 Destiny
07 I Can’t Stay
08 Trail of Destruction
09 No Rebirth
10 Bound to Our Legacy
11 Wait for Me (Bonus Track)
12 Now and Forever (Instrumental Version)
13 Rise Against the World (Instrumental Version)
14 To the Top (Instrumental Version)
Il primo singolo scelto per promuovere l'uscita è Broken Dreams, il cui video è disponibile qui sotto: