28/02/22
PURE WRATH
Hymn To The Woeful Hearts

28/02/22
HUMATOR
Curse of the Pharaoh

03/03/22
MARILLION
An Hour Before It`s Dark

04/03/22
DESERTED FEAR
Doomsday

04/03/22
ASGAARD
What If... [Physical]

04/03/22
AERIALIS
Dear Silence

04/03/22
TY TABOR
Shades

04/03/22
VIOLENCE
Area Sub Rosa

04/03/22
THE DEFACED
Charlatans

04/03/22
CROWBAR
Zero and Below

CONCERTI

01/03/22
CELESTE + CONJURER
TUNNEL CLUB - MILANO

04/03/22
REVENGE (CAN) + MISÞYRMING + EMBRACE OF THORNS + ULTRA SILVAM
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

04/03/22
HATE & MERDA + WOJTEK
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

12/03/22
HATE & MERDA + DIONISIUM
CIRCOLO GAGARIN - BUSTO ARSIZIO

15/03/22
SABATON + THE HU + LORDI (RINVIATO)
LORENZINI DISTRICT - MILANO

18/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

18/03/22
MESSA
CSO PEDRO - PADOVA

18/03/22
HATE & MERDA + WOJTEK
THE FACTORY - VERONA

19/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
HALL - PADOVA

19/03/22
MESSA
FREAK OUT - BOLOGNA
GRONIBARD: in arrivo il nuovo disco a maggio, ecco un singolo
28/02/2022 - 10:45 (30 letture)

ULTIME NOTIZIE
28/02/2022 - 11:07
ALLEGAEON: ''Vermin'' è il nuovo video pubblicato online
28/02/2022 - 11:02
RADIOACTIVE: presentano il singolo ''Move It''
27/02/2022 - 18:47
ET MORIEMUR: disponibile ''Oshima'' dal nuovo album
27/02/2022 - 18:33
WHITE SKULL: firmano con ROAR! Rock of Angels Records
27/02/2022 - 18:18
FAUN: presentano il singolo ''Neun Welten''
27/02/2022 - 11:29
BLACK RAINBOWS: tutto ''Live At Desertfest Belgium'' in streaming
27/02/2022 - 11:24
ACID MAMMOTH: insieme ai 1782 per tre concerti in Italia
27/02/2022 - 11:20
SAKIS TOLIS: ascolta il singolo ''The Dawn of a New Age''
27/02/2022 - 11:12
IGGY POP: una data a Mantova con l'orchestra
26/02/2022 - 18:57
DRUDKH: ascolta la nuova ''The Nocturnal One''
 
