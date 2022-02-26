GRONIBARD: in arrivo il nuovo disco a maggio, ecco un singolo

|
La band grindcore francese Gronibard ha annunciato per il 20 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite Season of Mist, del loro nuovo album Regarde Les Hommes Sucer.
Come primo singolo la band ha pubblicato il brano Fast Gays of Humanity, di cui potete vedere il video.
Tracklist:
01. Fast Gays Of Humanity
02. L’enfer Des Zombites
03. Mon Siamois Maléfique
04. Lady Boy
05. Finger In Anus
06. Intermerde 1
07. Unholy Horses Of Evil
08. Sperm Smoker
09. J’ai Été Livré Par DPD
10. Le Monstre Des Zizis
11. To Ride, Shoot Sperm And Drink The Juice
12. Intermerde 2
13. Individual Thought Pâté
14. Sperm Holocaust
15. Regarde Les Hommes Sucer
16. De Mysterfriize Pomme Bananas