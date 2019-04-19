ALLEGAEON: ''Vermin'' è il nuovo video pubblicato online

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il video di Vermin, brano degli Allegaeon tratto dal loro ultimo disco, Damnum, uscito lo scorso 25 febbraio per la Metal Blade Records.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band sul brano:
“ALLEGAEON has been fortunate enough to have an incredibly supportive back end from day one. However, we have had some personal encounters with extremely predatory and ill-natured figures in this industry and ‘Vermin’ is dedicated to them. This song has a few lyrical easter eggs so have fun dissecting them and seeing what you can take out of it for yourself.“