SKILLS: i dettagli del disco d'esordio della nuova band di Billy Sheehan e Brad Gillis

Gli Skills sono la nuova band formata da Brad Gillis, già chitarrista per Night Ranger e Ozzy Osbourne, da Billy Sheehan, noto per il suo lavoro al basso con Mr. Big, Sons of Apollo e The Winery Dogs, dal batterista David Huff dei Giant e dal cantante brasiliano Renan Zonta, degli Electric Mob.
Il disco di debutto della formazione, Different Worlds, verrà dato alle stampe il 13 maggio 2022 da Frontiers Music Srl.
Di seguito la tracklist:
01. Escape Machine
02. Blame It On the Night
03. Different Worlds
04. Losing the Track
05. Writings on the Wall
06. Show Me the Way
07. Just When I Needed You
08. Need to Fall
09. Stop the World
10. Hearts of Stone
11. Don't Break My Heart
Qui sotto è invece possibile ascoltare il primo singolo estratto dal disco, Stop the World: