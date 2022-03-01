      Privacy Policy
 
03/03/22
MARILLION
An Hour Before It`s Dark

04/03/22
THE FLOWER KINGS
By Royal Decree

04/03/22
VEIN.FM
This World is Going to Ruin You

04/03/22
OH HIROSHIMA
Myriad

04/03/22
ASGAARD
What If... [Physical]

04/03/22
OTTONE PESANTE
...and the Black Bells Rang

04/03/22
VIOLENCE
Area Sub Rosa

04/03/22
TY TABOR
Shades

04/03/22
DESERTED FEAR
Doomsday

04/03/22
SYLVAINE
Nova

01/03/22
CELESTE + CONJURER
TUNNEL CLUB - MILANO

04/03/22
REVENGE (CAN) + MISÞYRMING + EMBRACE OF THORNS + ULTRA SILVAM
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

04/03/22
HATE & MERDA + WOJTEK
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

12/03/22
HATE & MERDA + DIONISIUM
CIRCOLO GAGARIN - BUSTO ARSIZIO

15/03/22
SABATON + THE HU + LORDI (RINVIATO)
LORENZINI DISTRICT - MILANO

18/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

18/03/22
MESSA
CSO PEDRO - PADOVA

18/03/22
HATE & MERDA + WOJTEK
THE FACTORY - VERONA

19/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
HALL - PADOVA

19/03/22
MESSA
FREAK OUT - BOLOGNA
SKILLS: i dettagli del disco d'esordio della nuova band di Billy Sheehan e Brad Gillis
01/03/2022 - 13:04 (53 letture)

01/03/2022 - 15:17
KINGCROW: svelati alcuni dettagli del nuovo disco in studio
01/03/2022 - 15:02
LORD AGHEROS: in streaming una clip da ''Koiné''
01/03/2022 - 14:58
VANDERLUST: ascolta ''Requiem for an Ancient World'' da ''Vanderlust''
01/03/2022 - 14:50
DEE SNIDER: ecco il video di ''Stand''
01/03/2022 - 14:24
WEREWOLVES: in arrivo a marzo il nuovo EP ''Death Metal''
01/03/2022 - 14:19
SHEWOLF: pubblicano un nuovo brano dal disco di esordio
01/03/2022 - 14:13
KVAEN: ascolta ''Sulphur Fire'' dal nuovo album
01/03/2022 - 13:23
SCORPIONS: guarda la clip di ''When You Know (Where You Come From)'' dal nuovo album
01/03/2022 - 11:56
ABBATH: disponibile il lyric video di ''The Book of Breath '' dal nuovo album
01/03/2022 - 11:53
ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS: ecco la clip di ''Searching for My Love''
 
