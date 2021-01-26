DEE SNIDER: ecco il video di ''Stand''

|
Il cantante dei Twister Sister Dee Snider ha reso disponibile, attraverso il canale YouTube della Napalm Records, il video di Stand.
Il brano è presente sul suo ultimo disco solista, Leave a Scar, uscito lo scorso luglio.
"While I didn't write 'Stand' for the Station nightclub fire documentary 'America’s Deadliest Rock Concert: The Guest List', it is a perfect fit. The full tragedy of that horrific night was the despicable lack of support shown for a community in desperate need. 'Stand' speaks to the importance for us all to recognize these moments of desperation and do something about them. 'Don't leave your mark... leave a scar!'"