TESTAMENT: Dave Lombardo è il nuovo batterista

Dave Lombardo
è il nuovo batterista degli statunitensi Testament
.
Il noto musicista aveva suonato con la storica formazione thrash metal già nel 1999, in occasione della registrazione di The Gathering
Il cantante Chuck Billy
ha così commentato il ritorno dello storico batterista nativo di L'Avana:“I'll state the obvious. We are more than overwhelmed to welcome back Dave Lombardo to play drums with Testament. We are so excited to share the stage again with Lombardo. Dave added immense power when he joined the band for "The Gathering" and we are ecstatic to see what new flavor he will bring back to Testament.”Lombardo
, qualora serva ricordarlo, era stato batterista degli Slayer
tra il 1981 e il 1992, per poi ritornarvi tra il 2002 e il 2013.
Apprezzato turnista, è anche membro dei Suicidal Tendencies
dal 2016 e dei redivivi Mr. Bungle
tra gli altri.
Va a sostituire Gene Hoglan
che ha abbandonato il gruppo lo scorso gennaio
).
