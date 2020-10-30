MIRROR: a fine aprile il nuovo ''The Day Bastard Leaders Die'', ascolta il primo singolo

|
I Mirror daranno alle stampe, in data 22 aprile 2022, il loro terzo album, The Day Bastard Leaders Die, tramite l’etichetta Cruz Del Sur Music.
La copertina dell'uscita è disponibile a sinistra, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
01. Infernal Deceiver
02. Souls of Megiddo
03. Savage Tales
04. All Streets Are Evil
05. Fire and Hell
06. Stand Fight Victory
07. Sleepy Eyes of Death
08. Demon Candles
09. The Day Bastard Leaders Die
Il primo singolo estratto dall'uscita, Souls of Megiddo, è ascoltabile in basso.