DISCHI IN USCITA

04/03/22
MIDNIGHT
Let There Be Witchery

04/03/22
CROWBAR
Zero and Below

04/03/22
TY TABOR
Shades

04/03/22
THE DEFACED
Charlatans

04/03/22
OTTONE PESANTE
...and the Black Bells Rang

04/03/22
DESERTED FEAR
Doomsday

04/03/22
THE FLOWER KINGS
By Royal Decree

04/03/22
SANHEDRIN
Lights On

04/03/22
VIOLENCE
Area Sub Rosa

04/03/22
VEIN.FM
This World is Going to Ruin You

CONCERTI

04/03/22
REVENGE (CAN) + MISÞYRMING + EMBRACE OF THORNS + ULTRA SILVAM
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

04/03/22
HATE & MERDA + WOJTEK
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

12/03/22
HATE & MERDA + DIONISIUM
CIRCOLO GAGARIN - BUSTO ARSIZIO

15/03/22
SABATON + THE HU + LORDI (RINVIATO)
LORENZINI DISTRICT - MILANO

18/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

18/03/22
MESSA
CSO PEDRO - PADOVA

18/03/22
HATE & MERDA + WOJTEK
THE FACTORY - VERONA

19/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
HALL - PADOVA

19/03/22
MESSA
FREAK OUT - BOLOGNA

24/03/22
RECKLESS LOVE + COLLATERAL + SPEED STROKE
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
MIRROR: a fine aprile il nuovo ''The Day Bastard Leaders Die'', ascolta il primo singolo
04/03/2022 - 11:33 (27 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
04/03/2022 - 11:33
MIRROR: a fine aprile il nuovo ''The Day Bastard Leaders Die'', ascolta il primo singolo
11/01/2022 - 14:34
SPIRITS OF FIRE: disponibile il singolo ''Into the Mirror''
04/01/2022 - 00:10
SCREAM MAKER: guarda il video di ‘‘Mirror, Mirror’’ dal prossimo album ‘‘BloodKing’’
10/12/2021 - 00:02
ARCH ENEMY: il video del nuovo singolo ''House of Mirrors''
11/06/2021 - 00:05
SEVENTH CRYSTAL: online la versione acustica di ‘‘Broken Mirror’’
31/03/2021 - 09:27
WODE: tutto il nuovo album ''Burn In Many Mirrors'' in streaming
21/03/2021 - 15:20
ICE WAR: ecco ''Crystal Mirror'' dal nuovo album ''Sacred Land''
08/02/2021 - 00:11
WODE: firmano con 20 Buck Spin, ad aprile uscirà ‘‘Burn in Many Mirrors’’
30/10/2020 - 10:06
SVABHAVAT: ascolta lo streaming integrale di ''Black Mirror Reflection
30/10/2020 - 09:42
AUTOPSY: disponibile il lyric video di ''Maggots in the Mirror'' dal nuovo live album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
04/03/2022 - 12:54
JEFF SCOTT SOTO: i dettagli del nuovo album solista ''Complicated'', online il primo singolo
04/03/2022 - 12:49
AERIALIS: ecco la clip di ''Ghost'' dal disco d'esordio ''Dear Silence''
04/03/2022 - 12:19
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP: i primi dettagli del nuovo album ''Universal''
04/03/2022 - 11:55
PURE REASON REVOLUTION: a maggio il nuovo ''Above Cirrus'', ecco dettagli e singolo
04/03/2022 - 11:40
HEART ATTACK: ''Wings of Judgement'' è il nuovo singolo da ''Negative Sun''
04/03/2022 - 11:17
PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS: il video ufficiale di ''Rock Paper Scissors'' da ''Only Passing Through''
04/03/2022 - 11:12
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS: online il nuovo singolo ''Poster Child'' da ''Unlimited Love''
04/03/2022 - 10:32
DARK FUNERAL: ascolta ''Leviathan'', il terzo singolo dal prossimo album
04/03/2022 - 10:19
MESHUGGAH: ''Light the Shortening Fuse'' è il nuovo singolo da ''Immutable''
03/03/2022 - 20:43
FINGERNAILS: annunciano il loro ultimo disco ''The Last Scratch''
 
