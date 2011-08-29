BRUCE DICKINSON: aggiornamenti sul prossimo disco in studio

|
La storica voce degli Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson, in una recente intervista al sito “Consequence”, ha fornito alcune informazioni sullo stato dei lavori sul suo prossimo disco in studio solista.
Stando a quanto rivelato dal cantante britannico, una cospicua parte del materiale che andrà a comporre l'atteso seguito di Tyranny of Souls (2005) sarebbe già stata scritta, ma necessiterebbe di alcuni accorgimenti prima di essere pronta per essere registrata:
"So we're at the point now where we've already got — I don't know — anywhere between 50 and 70 percent of the material for the album, depend[ing] on what we pick, from things we've already got. And I think we'd like to tweak it a little bit.”
Dickinson ha anche sottolineato come, una volta concluso a marzo il suo "spoken-word tour" attualmente in corso negli Stati Uniti d'America, egli si fermerà per tre settimane a Los Angeles, in California, per dedicarsi con il fidato Roy Z alle prime fasi di registrazione del disco.
Il chitarrista e produttore statunitense, poi, dovrebbe proseguire la stesura delle demo delle tracce anche una volta iniziato il prossimo tour degli Iron Maiden, che ovviamente vedrà Dickinson impegnato con la band per alcuni mesi.
La cosa non preoccupa il cantante, che ha spiegato come già ai tempi di Tyranny of Souls avesse lavorato da remoto insieme a Roy Z:
"We were already going that way on 'Tyranny of Souls'. He actually sent me a CD of the backing tracks — just rough; no guitar solos; just rough — and I put a set of headphones on. I was in Japan on tour at the time, and I just walked the streets of Tokyo at, like, nine in the morning with a notepad, mentally writing words and melodies, and then just flew back to L.A. and did the vocals.”
Rimaniamo come sempre in attesa di nuovi dettagli.