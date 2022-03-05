FER DE LANCE: i dettagli di ''The Hyperborean''

|
Gli heavy metaller Fer de Lance hanno annunciato per il 22 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Cruz del Sur Music, del loro album di esordio The Hyperborean.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Ad Bestias.
Tracklist:
01. Aurora Borealis
02. The Mariner
03. Ad Bestias
04. Sirens
05. Northern Skies
06. Arctic Winds
07. The Hyperborean
“The album tells the story of a mariner. Leaving behind the depravity and injustice of the “civilized” world, the mariner travels north in search of a land devoid of pain and suffering. At the forefront of the artwork, the temple represents both the starting place and the civilization that the mariner aims to leave behind. The aurora borealis and the mountain of ice represent the desolate destination and the stars above, the guide. The mariner and his crew follow the stars in the hope of salvation. However, what they find is not what they expect and those left unburied never cross Acheron.”