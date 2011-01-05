ZZ TOP: a luglio il nuovo album ''Raw'' in memoria di Dusty Hill

|
Gli ZZ Top daranno alle stampe un nuovo album in studio, Raw, in data 22 luglio 2022 tramite Shelter Records/BMG.
Il disco - che vede la presenza dello storico bassista Dusty Hill, deceduto nel luglio dello scorso anno, alla cui memoria l'album è dedicato - è stato registrato in occasione delle riprese del documentario That Little Ol' Band from Texas, diretto da Sam Dunn e prodotto da Netlfix nel 2019.
L'uscita è stata prodotta da Billy F. GIbbons e mixata da Ryan Hewitt.
Di seguito la tracklist, composta da un best-of di brani della band che - come dicevamo - sono stati riregistrati dal trio per l'occasione:
01. Brown Sugar
02. Just Got Paid
03. Heard It On the X
04. La Grange
05. Tush
06. Thunderbird
07. I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide
08. Gimme All Your Lovin'
09. Blue Jean Blues
10. Certified Blues
11. Tube Snake Boogie
Gibbons e Frank Beard hanno spiegato coem il titolo del disco sia riferito al modo in cui la band ha lavorato per produrre la nuova fatica in studio:
"It was, in a very real way, a return to our roots. Just us and the music, no audience of thousands, no concession stands, no parking lot social hour, no phalanx of tour busses. Just us and the music. We knew right then it was a very special circumstance, all of us in the same place at the same time and what a time it most certainly was! It was as bare bones as when we first started touring in a behemoth Chrysler station wagon, driving vast stretches between those early far-flung shows under blackened Texas skies and first hearing our records on the radio. We were bonded as brothers.
'The Dust' [Dusty Hill] may have left the building but he's still very much with us."