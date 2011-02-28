      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

08/03/22
CHRONOMANCY
Shadows in Atlantis

10/03/22
AS THE WORLD DIES
Agonist

11/03/22
VANIR
Sagas

11/03/22
NEUROSPHERE
Anthem of the Lost: Part II Dawnwards

11/03/22
GHOST
Impera

11/03/22
KISS
Off the Soundboard - Live in Virginia Beach

11/03/22
DEAD LORD
Dystopia (EP)

11/03/22
ODDLAND
Vermillion

11/03/22
ELVENKING
The Winter Wake

11/03/22
ELVENKING
Heathenreel (ristampa)

CONCERTI

12/03/22
HATE & MERDA + DIONISIUM
CIRCOLO GAGARIN - BUSTO ARSIZIO

12/03/22
IN.SI.DIA + URAL
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

15/03/22
SABATON + THE HU + LORDI (RINVIATO)
LORENZINI DISTRICT - MILANO

18/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

18/03/22
MESSA
CSO PEDRO - PADOVA

18/03/22
HATE & MERDA + WOJTEK
THE FACTORY - VERONA

18/03/22
STAGE OF REALITY - My Inner Prison Release Party
LET IT BEER - ROMA

19/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
HALL - PADOVA

19/03/22
MESSA
FREAK OUT - BOLOGNA

24/03/22
RECKLESS LOVE + COLLATERAL + SPEED STROKE
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: il nuovo ''Pirates'' esce a maggio, ecco dettagli e singolo
08/03/2022 - 09:54 (71 letture)

RECENSIONI
74
65
60
60
ARTICOLI
02/09/2019
Intervista
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS
Più uniti e forti che mai
05/03/2011
Live Report
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + VISIONS OF ATLANTIS + VEXILLUM
Roma/Milano, Atlantico/Alcatraz, 26-28/02/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
08/03/2022 - 09:54
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: il nuovo ''Pirates'' esce a maggio, ecco dettagli e singolo
27/10/2020 - 20:05
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: il live video di ''Wanderers'' dal DVD in arrivo
24/09/2020 - 20:01
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: il live video di ''Release My Symphony'' dal DVD in uscita
27/08/2020 - 18:29
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: annunciano il nuovo live album/DVD con l'orchestra, ecco il primo singolo
31/03/2020 - 19:28
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: posticipato il tour europeo, a settembre live a Milano
28/11/2019 - 12:47
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: in Italia per due date
23/08/2019 - 09:19
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: online un nuovo video
02/08/2019 - 19:23
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: ascolta il nuovo singolo
11/07/2019 - 22:14
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: ecco tutti i dettagli del nuovo album
02/07/2019 - 21:00
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: "Wanderers" uscirà ad agosto
ULTIME NOTIZIE
08/03/2022 - 19:25
ACID WITCH: ascolta la nuova ''You’re Melting!''
08/03/2022 - 19:05
COME TO GRIEF: si riformano i Grief e annunciano il nuovo ''When The World Dies''
08/03/2022 - 18:56
AVANTASIA: svelato il titolo del nuovo album
08/03/2022 - 18:52
IN FLAMES: completate le parti vocali per il nuovo disco
08/03/2022 - 18:48
CORPSESSED: ad aprile il nuovo album ''Succumb To Rot'', ascolta un brano
08/03/2022 - 18:39
WIND ROSE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Warfront''
08/03/2022 - 18:31
PORCUPINE TREE: ascolta ''Of The New Day'' dal nuovo album ''Closure/Continuation''
08/03/2022 - 18:26
ORANGE GOBLIN: entrati in studio per il nuovo album
08/03/2022 - 18:19
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: dentro Exodus e Extrema
08/03/2022 - 10:21
THE DEAD DAISIES: cominciano le registrazioni del nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     