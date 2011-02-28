VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: il nuovo ''Pirates'' esce a maggio, ecco dettagli e singolo

|
I Visions of Atlantis daranno alle stampe, in data 13 maggio 2022, il loro ottavo album in studio, Pirates, tramite Napalm Records.
Questo il commento del gruppo a presentazione dell'uscita:
“With the new album, we are opening a new era for Visions of Atlantis, fully embracing the identity we have been flirting with for several years now — making the music that truly resonates with our souls. We continue our journey taking us through darker waters, heavier storms, where all serves as background for a metaphor about personal growth and spirituality. If 'Wanderers' was more about the bright side of our path, 'Pirates' definitely takes us deeply into shadow work, where we are facing other kinds of monsters along the way.”
Di seguito la tracklist:
01. Pirates Will Return
02. Melancholy Angel
03. Master the Hurricane
04. Clocks
05. Freedom
06. Legion of the Seas
07. Wild Elysium
08. Darkness Inside
09. In My World
10. Mercy
11. Heal the Scars
12. I Will Be Gone
I brani Master the Hurricane, In My World, Heal the Scars e I Will Be Gone vedono la partecipazione di Ben Metzner dei Feuerschwanz.
Il primo singolo del disco, Legion of the Seas, è disponibile qui sotto per l'ascolto. La clip che accompagna il pezzo è stata curata da Lichterwald Produktion.