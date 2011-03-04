      Privacy Policy
 
10/03/22
AS THE WORLD DIES
Agonist

11/03/22
EDGE OF FOREVER
The Days of Future Past - The Remasters

11/03/22
KISS
Off the Soundboard - Live in Virginia Beach

11/03/22
RUST N` RAGE
One for the Road

11/03/22
HOUSE OF SHAKIRA
Lint XXV

11/03/22
FIRMAMENT
The Aetheric Pathway

11/03/22
FIND ME
Lightning in a Bottle

11/03/22
SYK
Pyramiden

11/03/22
VANIR
Sagas

11/03/22
NEUROSPHERE
Anthem of the Lost: Part II Dawnwards

12/03/22
HATE & MERDA + DIONISIUM
CIRCOLO GAGARIN - BUSTO ARSIZIO

12/03/22
IN.SI.DIA + URAL
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

15/03/22
SABATON + THE HU + LORDI (RINVIATO)
LORENZINI DISTRICT - MILANO

18/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

18/03/22
MESSA
CSO PEDRO - PADOVA

18/03/22
HATE & MERDA + WOJTEK
THE FACTORY - VERONA

18/03/22
STAGE OF REALITY - My Inner Prison Release Party
LET IT BEER - ROMA

19/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
HALL - PADOVA

19/03/22
MESSA
FREAK OUT - BOLOGNA

24/03/22
RECKLESS LOVE + COLLATERAL + SPEED STROKE
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
TERROR: in arrivo il nuovo ‘‘Pain Into Power’’, ascolta il primo singolo
09/03/2022 - 00:09 (26 letture)

01/03/2018
Live Report
NILE + TERRORIZER
Circolo Colony, Brescia, 23/02/2018
06/11/2017
Intervista
UNREAL TERROR
Il ritorno? Era solo questione di tempo.
10/11/2016
Live Report
VOLTUMNA + SUDDEN DEATH + TERRORAGE + EPISTHEME
Barbara Disco Lab, Catania, 05/11/2016
18/10/2016
Intervista
LOGICAL TERROR
Un destino tutt'altro che grigio
30/06/2016
Live Report
SOILWORK + DESPITE EXILE + LOGICAL TERROR
Revolver, San Donà di Piave (VE), 26/06/2016
16/04/2014
Live Report
DEATH OVER BARRIO’S: BLOOD OF SEKLUSION + ONIRIK + TERRORSAW + GUESTS
Barrio’s Cafè, Milano, 12/04/2014
08/11/2011
Live Report
ROTTEN SOUND + AIRLINES OF TERROR + BUFFALO GRILLZ
Traffic Club, Roma, 27/10/2011
06/06/2011
Live Report
STORMLORD + HOUR OF PENANCE + ROSAE CRUCIS + AIRLINES OF TERROR
Roma Delenda Est, Blackout Club, Roma, 04/03/2011
 
09/03/2022 - 00:09
TERROR: in arrivo il nuovo ‘‘Pain Into Power’’, ascolta il primo singolo
10/08/2021 - 00:14
TERRORIZER: firmano con Earache Records
09/07/2021 - 09:29
VULVODYNIA: guarda il video ufficiale di ''Banquet of Enigmatic Horrors Pt. 1 Terror''
20/02/2021 - 19:15
BLACK SUN: presentano la clip di ''Terror Zone'' dall'ultimo EP
03/02/2021 - 11:13
TERROR: in arrivo il best of ‘‘Trapped in a World’’, ascolta il primo singolo
31/12/2020 - 15:01
UNCERTAINTY PRINCIPLE: i dettagli di ''Sonic Terror'' e un brano
23/11/2020 - 19:32
SACROCURSE: previsto per gennaio il mini-album ''Supreme Terror'', ecco il primo brano
29/10/2020 - 00:11
BLOODY HAMMERS: ascolta il primo singolo dal nuovo disco ''Songs of Unspeakable Terror''
29/09/2020 - 17:27
BELPHEGOR: guarda il video della versione riregistrata di ‘‘Necrodaemon Terrorsathan’’
31/08/2020 - 19:47
BELPHEGOR: i dettagli della ristampa di ''Necrodaemon Terrorsathan'' in arrivo a novembre
09/03/2022 - 00:20
MINISTRY: al lavoro sul prossimo album in studio
09/03/2022 - 00:09
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: annunciano i dettagli di ‘‘Day Out in Nowhere’’ e pubblicano un nuovo brano
09/03/2022 - 00:08
PAPA ROACH: online la clip di ‘‘Cut the Line’’ dal nuovo album ‘‘Ego Trip’’
09/03/2022 - 00:06
PORT NOIR: online il video di ‘‘Deep Waters’’ dal nuovo album ‘‘Cuts’’
08/03/2022 - 19:25
ACID WITCH: ascolta la nuova ''You’re Melting!''
08/03/2022 - 19:05
COME TO GRIEF: si riformano i Grief e annunciano il nuovo ''When The World Dies''
08/03/2022 - 18:56
AVANTASIA: svelato il titolo del nuovo album
08/03/2022 - 18:52
IN FLAMES: completate le parti vocali per il nuovo disco
08/03/2022 - 18:48
CORPSESSED: ad aprile il nuovo album ''Succumb To Rot'', ascolta un brano
08/03/2022 - 18:39
WIND ROSE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Warfront''
 
