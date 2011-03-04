TERROR: in arrivo il nuovo ‘‘Pain Into Power’’, ascolta il primo singolo

|
Il gruppo hardcore Terror pubblicherà il prossimo 6 maggio 2022 il nuovo disco Pain Into Power tramite l’etichetta Pure Noise Records.
L’uscita è stata prodotta dal chitarrista e membro fondatore Todd Jones.
La copertina del disco è visibile a lato, mentre gli undici brani che compongono l’album sono riportati di seguito:
01. Pain Into Power
02. Unashamed
03. Boundless Contempt
04. Outside the Lies
05. One Thousand Lies
06. Can't Let It Go
07. Can't Help but Hate
08. The Hardest Truth
09. On the Verge of Violence
10. Prepare for the Worst
11. Dead at Birth
Il primo singolo dell’album, Can't Help but Hate, vede la partecipazione di George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher, frontman dei Cnnibal Corpse. Il pezzo è ascoltabile qui sotto: