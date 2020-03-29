MINISTRY: al lavoro sul prossimo album in studio

I Ministry
hanno pubblicato lo scorso 1° ottobre 2021 il loro quindicesimo album in studio, Moral Hygiene
, tramite Nuclear Blast Records
(qui
potete leggere la nostra recensione).Al Jourgensen
, leader della band, ha affermato in una recente intervista con "Metal Edge" di essere già al lavoro sul prossimo disco.
Stando alle parole del cantante e polistrumentista statunitense, otto brani sarebbero già stati registrati.
Sorprendentemente, Jourgensen
ha affermato che il sound dei brani avrà degli elementi assimilabili all'"arena rock", pur restando pienamente nel solco di un disco dei Ministry
:“To this day, outside of 'Girls, Girls, Girls' or something, I couldn't even name you a Motley Crue song. That's not something that I would listen to. I'm sure it's really great and all that, but when I say arena rock, I don't mean that this album's going to be a hair-band fucking album. I mean, it's Ministry, right? I'm just saying that the chord progressions and the sound of it is just much more… we don't go off on eclectic tangents as much. These are hard-hitting beats that are in your face, and that you could visualize 20,000 people knowing the lyrics to the songs and chanting along. So the music lends itself more towards a larger stadium atmosphere.”