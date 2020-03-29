      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Al Jourgensen
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

10/03/22
AS THE WORLD DIES
Agonist

11/03/22
EDGE OF FOREVER
The Days of Future Past - The Remasters

11/03/22
KISS
Off the Soundboard - Live in Virginia Beach

11/03/22
RUST N` RAGE
One for the Road

11/03/22
HOUSE OF SHAKIRA
Lint XXV

11/03/22
FIRMAMENT
The Aetheric Pathway

11/03/22
FIND ME
Lightning in a Bottle

11/03/22
SYK
Pyramiden

11/03/22
VANIR
Sagas

11/03/22
NEUROSPHERE
Anthem of the Lost: Part II Dawnwards

CONCERTI

12/03/22
HATE & MERDA + DIONISIUM
CIRCOLO GAGARIN - BUSTO ARSIZIO

12/03/22
IN.SI.DIA + URAL
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

15/03/22
SABATON + THE HU + LORDI (RINVIATO)
LORENZINI DISTRICT - MILANO

18/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

18/03/22
MESSA
CSO PEDRO - PADOVA

18/03/22
HATE & MERDA + WOJTEK
THE FACTORY - VERONA

18/03/22
STAGE OF REALITY - My Inner Prison Release Party
LET IT BEER - ROMA

19/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
HALL - PADOVA

19/03/22
MESSA
FREAK OUT - BOLOGNA

24/03/22
RECKLESS LOVE + COLLATERAL + SPEED STROKE
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
MINISTRY: al lavoro sul prossimo album in studio
09/03/2022 - 00:20 (28 letture)

RECENSIONI
68
40
84
80
90
92
89
90
ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/03/2022 - 00:20
MINISTRY: al lavoro sul prossimo album in studio
06/03/2022 - 12:01
MINISTRY: ecco la clip di ''Sabotage is Sex'' dall'ultimo disco
28/01/2022 - 00:00
MINISTRY: il video di ‘‘Believe Me’’ dall’ultimo disco ‘‘Moral Hygiene’’
04/10/2021 - 00:14
MINISTRY: il video di ‘‘Disinformation’’ dal nuovo ‘‘Moral Hygiene’’
21/08/2021 - 00:17
MINISTRY: guarda la clip di ‘‘Search and Destroy’’ dal nuovo ‘‘Moral Hygiene’’
09/07/2021 - 19:20
MINISTRY: ascolta il nuovo brano ''Good Trouble''
07/07/2021 - 17:19
MINISTRY: annunciano il nuovo album ''Moral Hygiene''
16/05/2021 - 00:14
MINISTRY: Sin Quirin lascia la band
24/04/2020 - 10:16
MINISTRY: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Alert Level''
29/03/2020 - 12:27
MINISTRY: in studio per lavorare al nuovo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/03/2022 - 00:09
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: annunciano i dettagli di ‘‘Day Out in Nowhere’’ e pubblicano un nuovo brano
09/03/2022 - 00:09
TERROR: in arrivo il nuovo ‘‘Pain Into Power’’, ascolta il primo singolo
09/03/2022 - 00:08
PAPA ROACH: online la clip di ‘‘Cut the Line’’ dal nuovo album ‘‘Ego Trip’’
09/03/2022 - 00:06
PORT NOIR: online il video di ‘‘Deep Waters’’ dal nuovo album ‘‘Cuts’’
08/03/2022 - 19:25
ACID WITCH: ascolta la nuova ''You’re Melting!''
08/03/2022 - 19:05
COME TO GRIEF: si riformano i Grief e annunciano il nuovo ''When The World Dies''
08/03/2022 - 18:56
AVANTASIA: svelato il titolo del nuovo album
08/03/2022 - 18:52
IN FLAMES: completate le parti vocali per il nuovo disco
08/03/2022 - 18:48
CORPSESSED: ad aprile il nuovo album ''Succumb To Rot'', ascolta un brano
08/03/2022 - 18:39
WIND ROSE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Warfront''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     