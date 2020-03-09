SPACE OF VARIATIONS: rinviata l'uscita di ''Imago''

|
Gli ucraini Space of Variations hanno comunicato il rinvio dell'uscita del loro nuovo album Imago, dal 18 marzo al 20 maggio, a causa degli eventi attuali in Ucraina.
Di seguito potete leggere la loro dichiarazione:
“As we sit here waiting for things to ‘get better’ here at home, we have come to the sad decision that we must move our new album release date to May 2022. We just cannot focus on our music while war is being waged on the streets of Ukraine… we are praying that this terrible and horrifying situation will be over very soon so we can get back to our normal lives. Just know that we have read your messages and that alone gives us the strength to carry on! Until then – keep on listening and supporting us and other Ukrainian bands, it's never been more important than it is now!”