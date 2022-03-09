NESTOR: entrano nel roster Napalm Records

|
L'etichetta austriaca Napalm Records ha comunicato, attraverso i propri canali social, di aver messo sotto contratto i melodic rocker svedesi Nestor. La band è stata fondata nel 1989, ma ha pubblicato il loro disco di esordio, Kids in a Ghost Town, nel 2021.
Di seguito potete trovare le dichiarazioni della band:
”We’ve been looking for the right partner for quite some time and we are thrilled about the signing with Napalm as they totally get the ambition and vision of Nestor. We are super exited to continue this fantastic journey with Napalm Records on board.”
E quelle dell'etichetta:
"Welcome NESTOR - a band that is unbelievable fun and with whom we have a lot of plans for the next years!"