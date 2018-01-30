PADDY AND THE RATS: ad aprile il nuovo album, ecco ''After the Rain''

|
La band celtic punk ungherese Paddy and the Rats ha annunciato per il 29 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album From Wasteland to Wonderland.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano After the Rain, dedicato allo scomparso Bernie Bellamy.
Tracklist:
01. Wasteland
02. Ship Will Sail
03. Party Like a Pirate
04. After the Rain
05. Northern Lights
06. Matadora
07. Standing in the Storm
08. Everybody Get Up
09. Hometown Kid
10. Heartbreaker
11. Rumble Outta Here
12. The Last Hunt
13. Wonderland