From Wasteland to Wonderland - Album Cover
10/03/22
AS THE WORLD DIES
Agonist

11/03/22
EDGE OF FOREVER
The Days of Future Past - The Remasters

11/03/22
HOUSE OF SHAKIRA
Lint XXV

11/03/22
NEUROSPHERE
Anthem of the Lost: Part II Dawnwards

11/03/22
FIRMAMENT
The Aetheric Pathway

11/03/22
VANIR
Sagas

11/03/22
SYK
Pyramiden

11/03/22
ARKAIK
Labyrinth of Hungry Ghosts

11/03/22
ODDLAND
Vermillion

11/03/22
SOULLINE
Screaming Eyes

12/03/22
HATE & MERDA + DIONISIUM
CIRCOLO GAGARIN - BUSTO ARSIZIO

12/03/22
IN.SI.DIA + URAL
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

15/03/22
SABATON + THE HU + LORDI (RINVIATO)
LORENZINI DISTRICT - MILANO

18/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

18/03/22
MESSA
CSO PEDRO - PADOVA

18/03/22
HATE & MERDA + WOJTEK
THE FACTORY - VERONA

18/03/22
STAGE OF REALITY - My Inner Prison Release Party
LET IT BEER - ROMA

19/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
HALL - PADOVA

19/03/22
MESSA
FREAK OUT - BOLOGNA

24/03/22
RECKLESS LOVE + COLLATERAL + SPEED STROKE
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
PADDY AND THE RATS: ad aprile il nuovo album, ecco ''After the Rain''
10/03/2022 - 09:41 (37 letture)

29/03/2018 - 17:10
PADDY AND THE RATS: guarda il video di ''Castaway''
14/03/2018 - 09:00
PADDY AND THE RATS: online il video di ''Where red paints the ocean''
30/01/2018 - 12:33
PADDY AND THE RATS: online il video di ''Join The Riot''
10/03/2022 - 09:33
NESTOR: entrano nel roster Napalm Records
10/03/2022 - 09:09
SPACE OF VARIATIONS: rinviata l'uscita di ''Imago''
10/03/2022 - 00:31
COGNITIVE: firmano con Metal Blade Records
10/03/2022 - 00:25
ANN WILSON: ''Missionary Man'' è il secondo singolo dal disco solista ''Fierce Bliss''
10/03/2022 - 00:18
ENVY OF NONE: online la clip ufficiale di ''Look Inside''
10/03/2022 - 00:16
THE TROOPS OF DOOM: il video di ‘‘Altar of Delusion’’ dal nuovo ‘‘Antichrist Reborn’’
10/03/2022 - 00:14
MOTOR SISTER: annunciano i dettagli di ‘‘Get Off’’ e pubblicano un singolo
09/03/2022 - 19:29
BILLYBIO: disponibile un brano dal prossimo disco
09/03/2022 - 19:23
ZERO HOUR: online la clip di ''Technocracy'' da ''Agenda 21''
09/03/2022 - 18:54
AERODYNE: uscirà ad aprile ''Last Days of Sodom'', ecco un brano
 
