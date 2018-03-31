ANGUISH FORCE: guarda il video di ''Pay for the Mistakes of Others'' dal nuovo album in studio

|
Gli italiani Anguish Force hanno pubblicato indipendentemente il loro ottavo disco in studio, The W8 of the Future.
La band ha registrato l'album presso i Genetica Studio di Bolzano, per la produzione di Tommaso Crisci.
Di seguito la tracklist:
1. Birth of a New Star
2. Stay Away for the Black Hole
3. Pay for the Mistakes of Others
4. The Kingdom of the Hidden Planet
5. Tears in the Sky
6. The Weight of the Future
7. Saturn’s Rings
8. The End of an Old Star
9. The World of Wisdom
10. Metal Disco Satellite
11. Titanium Meteorite
Di seguito, il video dell'ultimo singolo estratto dall'uscita a fini promozionali, Pay for the Mistakes of Others: