11/03/22
RUST N` RAGE
One for the Road

11/03/22
NEUROSPHERE
Anthem of the Lost: Part II Dawnwards

11/03/22
GHOST
Impera

11/03/22
DEAD LORD
Dystopia (EP)

11/03/22
ELVENKING
The Winter Wake

11/03/22
ELVENKING
Heathenreel (ristampa)

11/03/22
FIND ME
Lightning in a Bottle

11/03/22
SYK
Pyramiden

11/03/22
ARKAIK
Labyrinth of Hungry Ghosts

11/03/22
VANIR
Sagas

CONCERTI

12/03/22
HATE & MERDA + DIONISIUM
CIRCOLO GAGARIN - BUSTO ARSIZIO

12/03/22
IN.SI.DIA + URAL
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

15/03/22
SABATON + THE HU + LORDI (RINVIATO)
LORENZINI DISTRICT - MILANO

18/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

18/03/22
MESSA
CSO PEDRO - PADOVA

18/03/22
HATE & MERDA + WOJTEK
THE FACTORY - VERONA

18/03/22
STAGE OF REALITY - My Inner Prison Release Party
LET IT BEER - ROMA

19/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
HALL - PADOVA

19/03/22
MESSA
FREAK OUT - BOLOGNA

24/03/22
RECKLESS LOVE + COLLATERAL + SPEED STROKE
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
ANGUISH FORCE: guarda il video di ''Pay for the Mistakes of Others'' dal nuovo album in studio
11/03/2022 - 10:27 (33 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
11/03/2022 - 10:27
ANGUISH FORCE: guarda il video di ''Pay for the Mistakes of Others'' dal nuovo album in studio
06/07/2021 - 16:51
ANGUISH FORCE: disponibile il lyric video della titletrack del nuovo EP ''Metal Disco Satellite''
16/06/2021 - 15:39
ANGUISH FORCE: il nuovo EP ''Metal Disco Satellite'' esce a luglio, ecco i dettagli
23/08/2019 - 14:15
ATZWANG METAL FEST: il 31 agosto a Bolzano con Anguish Force e molti altri
07/12/2018 - 10:50
ANGUISH FORCE: presentano il video di 'Krampus' e il release party dell'EP
19/10/2018 - 15:19
ANGUISH FORCE: guarda la clip di ''Waiting for the call''
20/08/2018 - 20:02
ANGUISH FORCE: disponibile la clip di ''Don't lose the War''
20/07/2018 - 15:06
ANGUISH FORCE: ecco la copertina e la tracklist di 'Chapter 7'
07/07/2018 - 11:24
ANGUISH FORCE: firmano per la Dawn of Sandness, ecco il titolo del nuovo disco
31/03/2018 - 11:43
ANGUISH FORCE: al lavoro sul nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
11/03/2022 - 11:10
DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER: ''Euer Gott ist der Tod'' è il nuovo singolo da ''Wilde Kinder''
11/03/2022 - 11:05
ASSUMPTION: ascolta degli estratti dal nuovo album ''Hadean Tides''
11/03/2022 - 11:03
SCHANDMAUL: i dettagli e il primo singolo del nuovo album ''Knüppel aus dem Sack''
11/03/2022 - 10:57
CROBOT: annunciano il nuovo album ''Feel This'', ascolta ''Better Times''
11/03/2022 - 10:49
MASTER BOOT RECORD: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Personal Computer''
10/03/2022 - 18:29
ALEXISONFIRE: ritornano con il nuovo album ''Otherness'', ascolta un brano
10/03/2022 - 18:24
ABSENT IN BODY: online la nuova ''Rise from Ruins''
10/03/2022 - 18:15
SUFFERING HOUR: in arrivo uno split coi Malthusian
10/03/2022 - 18:09
RAMMSTEIN: annunciano il nuovo album ''Zeit'', ecco il video della titletrack
10/03/2022 - 17:59
TALLAH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Generation Of Danger''
 
