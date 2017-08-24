DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER: ''Euer Gott ist der Tod'' è il nuovo singolo da ''Wilde Kinder''

|
I teutonici Die Apokalyptischen Reiter hanno annunciato, per Nuclear Blast Records, la pubblicazione del loro nuovo album Wilde Kinder, la cui uscita è prevista per il 22 aprile 2022.
Qui sotto potete leggere la tracklist:
1. Von Freiheit will Ich singen
2. Volle Kraft
3. Alles ist gut
4. Wilde Kinder
5. Leinen los
6. Euer Gott ist der Tod
7. Nur frohen Mutes
8. Blau
9. Der Eisenhans
10. Ich bin ein Mensch
La copertina dell'album è visibile a sinistra.
Il nuovo singolo estratto dal disco, Euer Gott ist der Tod, è ascoltabile in basso.